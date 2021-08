The annual Tax-Free Weekend is back in Texas this weekend.

From Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8, Texans can expect malls and grocery stores to be packed as shoppers search for the best deals.

This weekend, shoppers can save around $8 for every $100 spent on items like clothes, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks.

The Tax-Free Weekend will be available not only in stores but also online.