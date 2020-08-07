Scaled Back Tarrant County Roundup Kicks Off Back to School Season

The Tarrant County Back to School Roundup is usually the unofficial kickoff of the Back to School season for thousands of students in the county.

“It’s going to be completely different than it’s been in the past,” Back to School Roundup Board of Directors President Chris Zimmer said. “This year we are doing a completely drive-thru event where families don’t have to get out of their cars. We’re doing social distancing. We’re making sure we are making our event safe and secure for all of those who attend.”

Zimmer said the response was massive this year, though the resources were limited because of COVID-19 economic challenges.

“We had about 60 registrations the first day and then they just skyrocketed after that. In fact, we ended up closing registration a whole week early because we had so many registrations,” Zimmer said. “The sad part about it is that funding is down this year, so that means we have less supplies to give out too.”

“We give out between 10,000 and 11,000 supplies and this year, we’re going to just about hit 5,000 and that’s all because of funding,” Zimmer added. “So, we’re going to help who we can help.”

The Back to School Roundup is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tarrant County College South Campus at 5301 Campus Drive.

Only families who preregistered are eligible for the free school supplies and resources.