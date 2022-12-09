Dallas

Dallas Black Dance Academy ‘Espresso Nutcracker' Is a Twist on Holiday Tradition

This is the 5th year the Dallas Black Dance Academy pre-professional students will perform the 'Espresso Nutcracker'

By Noelle Walker

The Nutcracker ballet is a holiday tradition, but at the Dallas Black Dance Academy, there's a twist on tradition.

"We intermix Tchaikovsky's classical version along with Duke Ellington's jazz version of the Nutcracker," Dallas Black Dance Academy Director Katricia Eaglin said. "I think it's the only Nutcracker of color in the area."

Eaglin, who danced professionally with the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for 10 years, said she didn't start formal ballet training until she was 14 years old.

"I think it's important for the audience to see a representation of students of color doing ballet," Eaglin said. "Because there's a long history of students of color not being provided an opportunity to train in classical ballet."

"I wasn't really aware of this lack of representation," DBDA dancer Jordan Pipkins said. "I've always been here, so that's all I've seen. All my teachers were Black dancers, so I've never had this idea that I can't do that."

Pipkins was chosen to dance the role of the Snow Queen.

"It makes me feel like I'm floating, like I'm on air," Pipkins said. "I just feel like I'm letting my light shine."

Pipkins started ballet when she was just 3-years-old. She hopes the 3-year-old children in the audience will see a bit of themselves in her.

"They can do it," Pipkins said. "It's not just a fantasy."

Dallas Black Dance Academy's 5th Annual Espresso Nutcracker is Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available to watch in-person or live-streamed.

