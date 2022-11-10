Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Espresso Nutcracker 2022

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre would like you to gather up the family and be whisked away on a wonderous holiday journey featuring excerpts from the jazz-influenced music of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. The magical performance of the Espresso Nutcracker by the Dallas Black Dance Academy takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Espresso Nutcracker is the only Nutcracker of color experience in DFW and will feature a youth cast. Share the magical moments on stage as ballet students take you away on a holiday journey. The Espresso Nutcracker will be a treasure that you and your family will keep throughout the holidays.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents

Espresso Nutcracker

Performed by Dallas Black Dance Academy

Saturday, December 10

7 p.m.

The Majestic Theater

1925 Elm Street

Dallas

About Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African American experience. The National Endowment for the Arts designated the 45-year-old company as American Masterpiece Touring Artist in 2008. The company also received the Texas Medal of Arts Award for Arts Education in 2017.

About Dallas Black Dance Academy

Dallas Black Dance Academy, founded in 1974 by Mrs. Ann Williams, is the official school of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. The Academy emphasizes that through directed dance studies in a learning environment, the mind is disciplined to control one’s total body in making better decisions for life and developing self-esteem. The academy offers classes for beginner thru advanced students. Classes are available in Ballet, Jazz, African, Modern, Hip-hop and Tap. Adult classes in Ballet, Modern and Dance Cardio are also available.

Students age 4-14 are required to take ballet each year. Students ages 6 and older are encouraged to enroll in additional classes such as Jazz, African, Tap and/or Modern. Regular academy classes are offered September through May. A separate schedule of classes is offered during the summer.