Wondering where to ‘root, root, root' for the Rangers? Here's a list of watch parties

If you can't afford a ticket for Game 1 or Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field as the Rangers take on the Diamondbacks, we've got you covered.

Rainy weather has forced Choctaw Stadium to cancel its World Series watch party Friday night, but there are many other places you can gather indoors with other North Texans to cheer on the Texas Rangers.

ARLINGTON WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES

Texas Live!

1650 E. Randol Mill Road in Arlington

Texas-Live.com

Next door to Globe Life Field is Texas Live! Rangers fans will be able to take in the game at the multi-level complex on a 100-foot big screen or inside one of the many venues inside.

J. Gilligan's

400 East Abram Street in Arlington

J. Gilligan's on Facebook



Popular Arlington pub will be showing the games on all of their big screens throughout the drafthouse and restaurant. J. Gilligan's also offers a roundtrip shuttle to the ballpark ($15 for adults and $8 for a child).

DALLAS WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES

Christie's Sports Bar & Grill

2817 Greenville Avenue in Dallas

ChristiesSportsBar.com

Christie's Sports Bar & Grill was named one of the best sports bars in the country by USA Today and this weekend it'll be busy with all the sports, but specifically, you'll be able to see the Rangers take on the Diamondbacks Friday night.

Community Beer Company

3110 Commonwealth Drive in Dallas

Facebook.com/CommunityBeerCo

Community Beer Company will have the World Series with sound up on their flat screens. Offering burger or beer bundles as well as a full menu and of course beer.

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Avenue in Dallas

Instagram.com/TheNoddingDonkey

The sports bar in Uptown will have 20 TVs showing the game. You can order from the made-from-scratch menu or order a Social Pie pizza.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

10230 East Technology Boulevard in Dallas

Facebook.com/OjosLocosDallas

The sports cantina off Northwest Highway will show the game in Spanish and English on wall-to-wall HD televisions while serving Latin-inspired food, beer and specialty drinks.

Stan's Blue Note

2908 Greenville Avenue in Dallas

Facebook.com/StansBlueNoteDallas

One of Dallas' oldest bars, Stan's Blue Note is hosting every game and invites Rangers enthusiasts to witness history in the making.

DENTON WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES

East Side Denton

117 East Oak Street in Denton

Facebook.com/EastSideDenton

East Side Denton is inviting Rangers fans, and all sports fans, to come out and watch the game on all the TVs while enjoying daily specials.

FORT WORTH WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES

Birdie's Social Club

2736 W. 6th Street in North Fort Worth

Facebook.com/BirdiesSocialClub

Rain or shine Birdie's Social Club invites fans and their dogs to their patio for cold beers and food from Tailgate Kitchen.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

5288 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Facebook.com/CityWorksFW

City Works Eatery & Pour House says there's not a bad seat in the house at it's Clearfork location since it has more than 15 HDTVs and offers 90+ mouthwatering menu items.

Stagecoach Ballroom

2516 E. Belknap Street in Fort Worth

Facebook.com/StagecoachBallroom

Stagecoach Ballroom plays host to a Rangers World Series watch party as well as a costume contest, line dancing and a band.

FRISCO WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY

City Works Eatery & Pour House

3680 The Star Blvd. #1300

Frisco, TX 75034

Facebook.com/CityWorksFrisco

City Works Eatery & Pour House says there's not a bad seat in the house since it has more than 15 HDTVs and offers 90+ mouthwatering menu items.

LANCASTER WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY

Mariscos La Marina

920 N. Interstate 35E Road in Lancaster

Facebook.com/MariscosLaMarina

PLANO WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Avenue in Plano

LegacyFoodHall.com

Legacy Hall invites Rangers fans to get their red and blue on and bring their game faces and grab something to eat from any of the 20+ eatries then grab a beer from the in-house brewery.

THE COLONY WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Boulevard in The Colony

Eventbrite.com/Lava-Cantina-The-Colony

Lava Cantina in Grandscape is hosting a watch party with food and adult beverage specials.

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

BoomerJack's Grill

Check locations in Arlington, Bedford, Dallas, Denton, Fairview, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Lake Worth, Lewisville, Mesquite, Murphy, Plano and Webster

Facebook.com/BoomerJacks

BoomerJack's Grill is planning to host Rangers fans for Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with drink specials on the menu.