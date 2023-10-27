Wondering where to ‘root, root, root' for the Rangers? Here's a list of watch parties

If you can't afford a ticket for Game 1 or Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field as the Rangers take on the Diamondbacks, we've got you covered.
Rainy weather has forced Choctaw Stadium to cancel its World Series watch party Friday night, but there are many other places you can gather indoors with other North Texans to cheer on the Texas Rangers.
ARLINGTON WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES
Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Road in Arlington
Texas-Live.com
Next door to Globe Life Field is Texas Live! Rangers fans will be able to take in the game at the multi-level complex on a 100-foot big screen or inside one of the many venues inside.
J. Gilligan's
400 East Abram Street in Arlington
J. Gilligan's on Facebook
Popular Arlington pub will be showing the games on all of their big screens throughout the drafthouse and restaurant. J. Gilligan's also offers a roundtrip shuttle to the ballpark ($15 for adults and $8 for a child).
DALLAS WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES
Christie's Sports Bar & Grill
2817 Greenville Avenue in Dallas
ChristiesSportsBar.com
Christie's Sports Bar & Grill was named one of the best sports bars in the country by USA Today and this weekend it'll be busy with all the sports, but specifically, you'll be able to see the Rangers take on the Diamondbacks Friday night.
Community Beer Company
3110 Commonwealth Drive in Dallas
Facebook.com/CommunityBeerCo
Community Beer Company will have the World Series with sound up on their flat screens. Offering burger or beer bundles as well as a full menu and of course beer.
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Avenue in Dallas
Instagram.com/TheNoddingDonkey
The sports bar in Uptown will have 20 TVs showing the game. You can order from the made-from-scratch menu or order a Social Pie pizza.
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
10230 East Technology Boulevard in Dallas
Facebook.com/OjosLocosDallas
The sports cantina off Northwest Highway will show the game in Spanish and English on wall-to-wall HD televisions while serving Latin-inspired food, beer and specialty drinks.
Stan's Blue Note
2908 Greenville Avenue in Dallas
Facebook.com/StansBlueNoteDallas
One of Dallas' oldest bars, Stan's Blue Note is hosting every game and invites Rangers enthusiasts to witness history in the making.
DENTON WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES
East Side Denton
117 East Oak Street in Denton
Facebook.com/EastSideDenton
East Side Denton is inviting Rangers fans, and all sports fans, to come out and watch the game on all the TVs while enjoying daily specials.
FORT WORTH WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTIES
Birdie's Social Club
2736 W. 6th Street in North Fort Worth
Facebook.com/BirdiesSocialClub
Rain or shine Birdie's Social Club invites fans and their dogs to their patio for cold beers and food from Tailgate Kitchen.
City Works Eatery & Pour House
5288 Monahans Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Facebook.com/CityWorksFW
City Works Eatery & Pour House says there's not a bad seat in the house at it's Clearfork location since it has more than 15 HDTVs and offers 90+ mouthwatering menu items.
Stagecoach Ballroom
2516 E. Belknap Street in Fort Worth
Facebook.com/StagecoachBallroom
Stagecoach Ballroom plays host to a Rangers World Series watch party as well as a costume contest, line dancing and a band.
FRISCO WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY
City Works Eatery & Pour House
3680 The Star Blvd. #1300
Frisco, TX 75034
Facebook.com/CityWorksFrisco
City Works Eatery & Pour House says there's not a bad seat in the house since it has more than 15 HDTVs and offers 90+ mouthwatering menu items.
LANCASTER WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY
Mariscos La Marina
920 N. Interstate 35E Road in Lancaster
Facebook.com/MariscosLaMarina
PLANO WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Avenue in Plano
LegacyFoodHall.com
Legacy Hall invites Rangers fans to get their red and blue on and bring their game faces and grab something to eat from any of the 20+ eatries then grab a beer from the in-house brewery.
THE COLONY WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY
Lava Cantina
5805 Grandscape Boulevard in The Colony
Eventbrite.com/Lava-Cantina-The-Colony
Lava Cantina in Grandscape is hosting a watch party with food and adult beverage specials.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
BoomerJack's Grill
Check locations in Arlington, Bedford, Dallas, Denton, Fairview, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Lake Worth, Lewisville, Mesquite, Murphy, Plano and Webster
Facebook.com/BoomerJacks
BoomerJack's Grill is planning to host Rangers fans for Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with drink specials on the menu.