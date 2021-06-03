Kennedale

Lifelong Friends Build Business in the ‘Spirit' of Their Native Home

The SuTi Craft Distillery is the only place outside of Vietnam where you can buy the traditional Vietnamese rice spirit, rượu đế.

By Noelle Walker

A new distillery in Tarrant County is working to keep cultural traditions alive. Noelle Walker reports.
NBC 5 News

The SuTi Craft Distillery is unlike any other in Texas, or the United States, or anywhere else but Vietnam.

"It's traditional in Vietnam," Tien Ngo said sitting beside his friend and business partner Suy Dinh. "Rice is the only ingredient," Dinh explained.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dinh and Ngo had a taste for a piece of their native home they could not find anywhere else. The rice spirit called rượu đế is found in most homes in Vietnam, but the liquor was hard to find here.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

North Richland Hills 1 hour ago

North Richland Hills Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Suspected of Opening Packages

Town East Mall 1 hour ago

Shots Fired Outside Town East Mall

"We both like to drink, like to sample different kinds of liquor," Ngo explained.

The pair started planning their distillery and tasting room business in 2016. They opened in November 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

"In every house, pretty much, yes. You have guests, you would serve them rượu đế," Ngo said, recalling life in Vietnam. "It's like bourbon or whiskey here," Dinh said.

Except rượu đế is served with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"So some, especially farmers, would drink that for breakfast, and then for lunch, and for dinner," Dinh said. "My wife's uncle, he's 97 and he still drinks three shots a day!"

At a time when there is so much division in the world, there is common ground when people sit at the bar in the SuTi tasting room, and sip rượu đế together.

"It doesn't have a political point of view. It doesn't have a religious point of view. And it doesn't have gender, doesn't have...a gap between the ages," Ngo said. "It brings people together."

Both Dinh and Ngo are retirement age. They say their new business is not about making money.

"100% on the heart," Ngo said. "For both of us."

SuTi Craft Distillery is located at 528 W. Kennedale Parkway in Kennedale. By law they cannot ship liquor. The tasting room is the only place to purchase it.

This article tagged under:

Kennedale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us