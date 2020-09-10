Get Your Picture Taken With Big Tex Even Though the State Fair of Texas is Closed

The State Fair of Texas may be canceled because of COVID-19, but that's not keeping Big Tex away.

Everyone's favorite 55-foot tall cowboy will return to his rightful home in Big Texas Circle at Fair Park on Wednesday and he'll have a Texas-sized face mask. His mask checks in at 84 inches by 45 inches, or approximately seven feet by four feet.

Due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, this year’s Big Tex installation is only open to media, but a special Big Tex photo drive-thru experience will open Sept. 19 and 20.

CLICK HERE for more information about the photo-only event which requires pre-sold tickets, as well as the Big Tex Fair Food & Photo Packages.