Big Tex

Get Your Picture Taken With Big Tex Even Though the State Fair of Texas is Closed

The official State Fair of Texas ambassador returns to his post for the 68th year

NBC 5 News

The State Fair of Texas may be canceled because of COVID-19, but that's not keeping Big Tex away.

Everyone's favorite 55-foot tall cowboy will return to his rightful home in Big Texas Circle at Fair Park on Wednesday and he'll have a Texas-sized face mask. His mask checks in at 84 inches by 45 inches, or approximately seven feet by four feet.

Due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, this year’s Big Tex installation is only open to media, but a special Big Tex photo drive-thru experience will open Sept. 19 and 20.

CLICK HERE for more information about the photo-only event which requires pre-sold tickets, as well as the Big Tex Fair Food & Photo Packages.

