State Fair of Texas Introduces ‘Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru'

The 2020 State Fair of Texas may be canceled, but there's an alternative that will allow fairgoers to enjoy fair food and get a picture with Big Tex with the "Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru."

Up to 50,000 vehicles will be allowed to drive through Fair Park and pick up fair food, including a Fletcher's Corny Dog, followed by a stop at Big Tex for a photo op. As an icon of the Lone Star State and a true Texan, Big Tex will do his part to keep the community safe by wearing a Big Tex-sized face mask.

Tickets are limited and will be presold in three entry windows - entry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., entry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and entry between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Fair officials anticipate the drive-thru to take no longer than 90 minutes once entering the gate. Tickets for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru go on sale starting September 2 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

After selecting a specific date and time, each customer will be able to choose one of two different packages, in addition to special add-on items:

Big Tex Photo Package - $25

Only available September 19 and 20

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people

One downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Fair Food & Photo Package A - $65

(Feeds 1-2 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people

One downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Two Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Two Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs

One order of Jack's French Fries

One order of Stiffler's Fried Oreos®

One bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

One bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

One Midway Prize

Fair Food & Photo Package B - $99

(Feeds 3-4 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people

One downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Four Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Four Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs

Two orders of Jack's French Fries

Two orders of Stiffler's Fried Oreos

Two bags of State Fair Cotton Candy

Two bags of Pioneer Kettle Corn

Two Midway Prizes

Additional Add-on Items

Two Sweet Connie's Corn on the Cob, $10

Two Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs, $15

Two Smokey John's Sausage on a Stick, $12

Two Smokey John's Turkey Legs, $24

Click here for a full list of health and safety protocols for the event.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place between Sept. 25 through Oct. 18.