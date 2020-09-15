State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Fair Food Madness' Competition, Voting Opens Tuesday

The State Fair of Texas has announced a special version of the Big Tex Choice Awards for 2020 Fair Food Madness: Big Tex Choice Awards Championship.

The first of five voting rounds opening Tuesday on BigTex.com/Madness, allowing fans of the fair to vote for their favorite previous Big Tex Choice Awards winners.

According to the officials with the State Fair, the competition will take place entirely online this year.

The Big Tex Choice Awards were first held in 2005. Each year, State Fair concessionaires create unique foods in an effort to become a finalist in the annual food competition.

The 2020 Big Tex Choice Awards will be a showdown of the previous 32 winners, and the winner of this year's competition will be announced October 13 on the State Fair Facebook page.

Here is a list of the participants in the 2020 Big Tex Choice Awards Championship: