Foodie 411: Texas barbecue, Foxtrot to reopen & new Grand Prairie food festival

Big news for Texas barbecue, an update on the sudden closure of Foxtrot and the new food festival coming to North Texas. It's all here in this week's Foodie 411.

TOP BARBECUE RESTAURANT NEWS

Two major accolades happened this week in the world of barbecue. Food & Wine magazine said the pitmasters at Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth are 3 of the best new chefs in the country. And, Bon Appetit magazine picked a barbecue joint called Barbs B Q in Lockhart, Texas, near Austin, as one of the 20 best new restaurants in the country.

Barbecue is one of the best things to eat in Texas, but it's only recently that barbecue restaurants and fine-dining restaurants have been talked about in the same breath. It's pretty great to see national food writers look to Texas and be proud of two small barbecue joints run by pitmasters in their 20s.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

FOXTROT TO REOPEN

After Foxtrot filed for bankruptcy, a new group of investors, with a new budget, have swooped in to save it. The company confirmed that 2 of the 4 Foxtrots will reopen in Dallas. There will be much more to come on this.

GRAND PRAIRIE FOOD FESTIVAL

Chef Tiffany Derry, a woman many of us have watched for hours on end on MasterChef or Top Chef, is launching a 3-day food festival in Grand Prairie on November 8th, 9th and 10th. My colleague Claire Ballor reports that the name of the festival is Shef -- as in S-H-E-F -- and the lineup calls for some great food and celebrity chef appearances.

NEW FOODS AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

The State Fair announced that concessionaires will sell a number of new items for 2024. I like to read this annual list because I think every visit to the fair should include one wacky thing. This list has plenty of those. Find it at dallasnews.com/statefair.