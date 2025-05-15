The popularity of medications used for diabetes and weight loss -- like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound -- is surging, and many people are bypassing traditional doctor visits to get them.

From telehealth companies like Hims & Hers to virtual pharmacies, getting a prescription for GLP-1 drugs can now be just a few clicks away.

A recent poll by the health policy group KFF found that one in eight Americans has tried the new class of GLP-1 weight loss medications. But nearly 25% didn’t get their prescription from a regular doctor or specialist. Instead, they’re turning to websites and apps that offer fast, convenient access, without ever stepping into a doctor’s office.

"There’s a demand for people who understand how their health can benefit from weight reduction,” said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer of Hers and a Dallas-based OB/GYN. “This now allows patients to access a medication that’s going to benefit their life, even if it’s not covered by insurance. They still have the autonomy to get it.”

Some platforms offer a simple online intake quiz, and you could qualify for a prescription in just minutes.

“You fill out a questionnaire, one of the Kyo doctors logs on for a virtual appointment, and from there it’s sent out to a pharmacy and delivered to your doorstep,” said Stacey Susini, co-founder of KyoRx, which launched last year.

She says time, cost, and privacy are among the biggest benefits.

“Wherever you are, you have control. You can log on and do this from your phone in ten minutes.”

Customers seeking weight loss care through Hims & Hers begin with an online intake, where licensed providers review their health profile and medical history. According to a company spokesperson, providers prescribe treatment if appropriate, which can include branded GLP-1s (including Wegovy through a collaboration with Novo Nordisk as well as branded tirzepatide), oral medication kits, generic liraglutide, or clinically necessary personalized compounded semaglutide.

The surge in popularity around GLP-1 medications started when doctors discovered certain diabetes medications caused significant weight loss. Since then, research has shown additional benefits — like improved heart and kidney health, and relief from sleep apnea symptoms.

“They're easy to use and have been proven safe,” said Dr. Shepherd.

Patients say the convenience of virtual care saves them time and stress.

“Being able to send a message through the Hers app and get answers without having to make a doctor’s appointment is really helpful,” said GLP-1 patient Bailey Fields.

As demand grew, so did shortages. The FDA temporarily allowed pharmacies to compound alternatives, which helped fuel the online market. Fields said she paid for a full year of treatment, which broke down to less than $200 per month.

Now that those shortages have been resolved, the FDA has ended its shortage designation for semaglutide and other popular GLP-1 drugs. That means compounding pharmacies must stop producing copycat versions of the commercially available drugs.

Hims & Hers has notified customers that, following the FDA's announcement, commercially available semaglutide prescriptions will no longer be fulfilled past May. The company has canceled affected subscriptions and will refund unused refills. However, they note that personalized compounded treatments are still available when clinically appropriate.

Platforms like Kyo and Hims & Hers already offer branded options. But for some patients, the changes may mean higher costs or disruptions in care.

“The future looks bright,” said Dr. Lydia Alexander, president of the Obesity Medicine Association, who predicts prices will continue to drop as more medications hit the market.

The healthcare data platform Ozmosi predicts one to two new GLP-1 drugs will launch each year beginning in 2026, with the first oral version arriving by 2027. Ozmosi searched clinical trials and found 39 new GLP-1 drugs are in development by 34 companies.

In the meantime, Dr. Alexander encourages people with obesity and related health conditions to work closely with their doctors and push for insurance coverage.

“It’s important for both providers and patients to continue to advocate for insurance companies to treat obesity as a disease,” she said.

Drug maker Eli Lilly offers Zepbound and Mounjaro at reduced prices through its online platform, Lilly Direct. Novo Nordisk is also going direct, partnering with Hims & Hers, Ro and Life MD to deliver Wegovy straight to consumers.