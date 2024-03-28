Foodie 411: New food at Globe Life Field and three new restaurants you may want to visit

DallasNews.com/Food writer Sarah Blaskovich talks about the new foods on the menu at Globe Life Field and new restaurants opening in Garland, Lake Highlands and East Dallas.

The Rangers are a World Series World Series champion team and we need World Series champion food. The new concessions in 2024 are not as giant as we're used to in past years. New foods include a chicken and waffle taco from Golden Chick and snacks like Korean pork steamed buns and meatballs served inside garlic knots. Hurtado Barbecue is back with a new item it's a chicken-fried brisket taco with hatch chile gravy and chile de arbol sauce.

Fortunate Son is a pizza joint that opened in downtown Garland on March 25, 2024. From the team that owns Goodfriend Burger, Fortunate Son is a family-friendly pizza joint with a big patio, the kind of place you can take your kids for dinner.

Dallas' Lake Highlands is now home to an American restaurant named Goldie's. It takes the place of the former RM 12:20 Bistro. Expect a more adult atmosphere — a place for cocktails and refined entrees like red snapper or steak.

St. Martin's Wine Bistro, open on Dallas' Greenville Avenue for nearly 45 years, has moved a few miles away and reopened. Still in East Dallas on Bryan Street, it reopened on March 11, 2024. It is very similar to the original, and that's a good thing.

