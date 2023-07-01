Amon Carter Museum of American Art announces plans for Party on the Porch

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art is planning a party – and you’re invited.

Party on the Porch, the Fort Worth museum’s annual music and arts festival, will celebrate the exhibition The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury and feature art-making activities, extended gallery hours, and live music by Summer Dean to kick off the night followed by a performance from Alejandro Escovedo. This free event will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

“Party on the Porch is an event the Museum looks forward to hosting every year with an evening of art, music, and fun. We are thrilled to be celebrating the Carter-organized exhibition The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury during this year’s celebration,” said Andrew J. Walker, the Museum’s Executive Director. “Our evening of art, activities, and live music by the talented Alejandro Escovedo will be an evening you won’t want to miss.”

Estate of Louise Nevelson / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York Louise Nevelson (1899–1988), Case with Five Balusters, 1959, wood and paint, Collection Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Peter M. Butler, 1983, 1983.214, © 2022 Estate of Louise Nevelson / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Partygoers will be able to explore two exhibitions. The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions to explore Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper in dialogue with their historical moment. The exhibition illuminates Nevelson’s multidimensional mastery of form and attunement to postwar America culture.

Organized by the museum, the exhibition features over 50 defining artworks by Nevelson on view together for the first time, including wall works, installations, and prints from across the country. These landmark artworks include Lunar Landscape, Royal Tide I, Rain Forest Wall, and Transparent Sculpture I. Divided into thematic sections that explore Nevelson’s identity as an artist, The World Outside allows Nevelson’s sculptures and works on paper to be viewed through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision and reaffirms her significance as an artist in postwar America. An exhibition catalogue is on sale in the Museum Shop.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art Frederick T. Stockdorf (active 1887–1897), [Party group, Leadville, Colorado] 1897, collodion silver print, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas, P1976.4.5

Come to Colorado features over 60 photographs, drawn exclusively from the Carter’s Fred and Jo Mazzulla Collection. Together these photographs document the history of Colorado in the nineteenth century. Both exhibitions are on view through January 7, 2024, and are included in the Museum’s free admission.

The World Outside will inspire the event’s art-making activities. Partygoers can make their own three-dimensional sculptural landscape inspired by the works on view in the exhibition, experiment with building blocks to create Nevelson-themed assemblage, bring a work of art to life at the museum’s hands-on sensory stations, and create a Nevelson-inspired notebook.

Nancy Rankin Escovedo Party on the Porch includes a performance by Alejandro Escovedo.

Partygoers will rock the night away with Alejandro Escovedo. Escovedo is a celebrated singer and songwriter. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Escovedo developed a passion for music at an early age and moved to California, where he played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (with the True Believers), and alt-country (with Rank and File) before launching his solo career.

Beginning with 1992's Gravity, Escovedo's music has been consistently literate, ambitious, and eclectic, with 2001's A Man Under the Influence exploring different genres and approaches from track to track, while 2008's Real Animal and 2016's Burn Something Beautiful focus on passionate, guitar-based rock and roll. The Crossing from 2018 (and its 2021 Spanish-language counterpart La Cruzada) tell a richly detailed story of the immigrant experience.

What’s a party without food? Local food trucks will be on-site offering a variety of food and drink options for purchase. Carter members will enjoy access to the museum’s new Member Patio with free drinks and lite bites. Coolers, picnic baskets, glass, and outside alcohol are not permitted, and the museum requests that clear bags are used at the event. Pets are also not permitted.

Free tickets are now available online. All ages require a free ticket to enter the event, including infants and toddlers. Party on the Porch is sponsored in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art Get free tickets online for Party on the Porch.

Free parking is available at the HSC surface lots (across Camp Bowie from the Museum). Additional paid parking is also available at the Western Heritage Garage on Gendy Street and other parking lots at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

For more information about the event’s parking and accessibility, call 817.738.1933 or email info@cartermuseum.org. Visit the Museum’s website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

For the benefit of early-bird partygoers, the museum will open at noon on Saturday, September 30.

Learn more: Party on the Porch