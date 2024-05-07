The 2024 Austin City Limits lineup is here!

The lineup was announced Tuesday morning and features artists like Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton and Blink-182.

The music festival held at Austin's Zilker Park gathers fans from all across Texas and beyond each year. This year, Weekend 1 will be held on Oct. 4-6 and Weekend 2 on Oct. 11-13.

Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here. General admission for 3-day weekends starts at $360.

Prior to the lineup release, ACL was teasing the drop with a payphone at Zilker Park on May 4. When you picked up the phone and dialed the posted number, you could hear various messages that connected to this year's festival.

ACL also posted a phone number for people to call that gave further hints about the lineup.