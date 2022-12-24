Amon Carter Museum of American Art Announces 5th Year of Carter Community Artists

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) wraps up 2022 by announcing its 2023 Carter Community Artists: Kathy Brown, Adam Fung, Olivia Garcia-Hassell, and Rebecca Shewmaker. The Fort Worth museum established the Carter Community Artist (CCA) initiative in 2018 to collaborate with and support local artists, enhance the Carter’s events and programs, and connect practicing artists to the North Texas community.

Four local artists assist with creating, planning, and leading experiences on-site, off-site, and virtually every year, while continuing to work with CCA alumni. Throughout 2023, the artists will bring their distinct talents and points of view to events and projects as they make connections to the Carter’s expansive collection, exhibitions, and rich history with the local community.

The initiative is celebrating its fifth year.

“As we approach the fifth year of the Carter Community Artist initiative, it is important that we take time to reflect on the impact that the artists have had over the past half decade—on the Carter’s educational programs, on visitors, and on one another,” said Amanda Blake, Director of Education, Library, and Visitor Experience at the Carter.

“Whether talking about a work from the Carter’s collection with a third grader in an afterschool program, teaching adults drawing techniques in the galleries, or leading a group in an activity during one of the Museum’s access programs for children on the autism spectrum, the Carter Community Artists continue to make their mark on the Carter and the local community.”

The Carter education staff selects the artists for this year-long commitment. This year’s artists’ practices range in a variety of topics, media, and themes. Their specialties will help shape the ways the museum interacts with the community in 2023, from lectures and workshops to student tours and activities during Second Thursdays at the Carter.

The program is committed to collaborating with the Carter education staff to activate and connect with audiences, both at the Carter and out in the community. These initiatives will include programs for all ages and abilities to connect the North Texas community with Carter and American art.

THE 2023 CLASS OF CARTER COMMUNITY ARTISTS

Kathy Brown

Dr. Brown is a North Texas-based artist and assistant professor of art education at the University of North Texas. Originally from Detroit, Brown previously worked as a pre-K-8 art teacher. Her work is rooted in cultural epistemologies and focuses on sewing, juxtaposition, witnessing, reimagining, homage, and counternarrative.

“As a 2023 Carter Community Artist, I am looking forward to exploring the Museum collection with diverse audiences via collective wonderings, inquiry-based critical dialogue, and interactive art making,” Brown said.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Adam Fung

Fung is a Fort Worth-based artist and associate professor of art at Texas Christian University. Having lived from coast to coast in the United States, Fung directly engages with the concept of land and spaces. Utilizing both painting and film, Fung’s work explores our relationship with nature and the planet’s looming climate crisis.

“As a 2023 Carter Community Artist, I am extremely excited to experiment with forms outside my typical oil painting practice to connect the community to the rich, dynamic collection of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art,” Fung said.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Olivia Garcia-Hassell

Garcia-Hassell is a Fort Worth-based artist and museum educator at the Kimbell Art Museum. As a Fort Worth ISD teacher for eleven years, Garcia-Hassell created works using a variety of media including charcoal, photography, watercolor, gouache, and graphite. She is also currently self-employed as “The OG Art Teacher,” taking art commissions and teaching personalized art sessions.

“As a 2023 Carter Community Artist, I am most looking forward to discovering the depths of myself as an artist, writer, and educator through working with the Carter’s education team to help foster community interactions that ignite creativity, artistic exploration, and familiarity with the Museum,” Garcia-Hassell said.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Rebecca Shewmaker

Shewmaker is a North Texas-based artist who uses sewing and embroidery techniques to create landscape paintings from fabric and thread. Inspired by the beauty of Texas, Shewmaker has worked as an artist-in-residence for national parks and her work has been exhibited throughout the United States.

“I am excited to help people of all ages create Carter-inspired art through the Museum’s educational programs. During my art education, I had many pivotal moments when learning a new artistic technique or when an idea sparked a new direction in my art making. I hope to facilitate those moments for others as we explore the exhibitions and collections of the Carter together,” Shewmaker said.

