Here's where to take photos with Santa in DFW

Santa is coming to town!
Find out where you can take pictures and spend time with Santa Clause below.
Collin County
Allen
Saturday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Dec 24
Santa will arrive on Saturday, Nov. 18 to light the tree and then he will be available for visits. Booking an appointment is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Celina
Wednesday, Nov. 29
This free event will have photos with Santa and other family-friendly activities!
Frisco
Saturday, Nov. 18 - Monday, Jan. 8
After your visit with Santa, you can ice skate, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, stroll through the light tunnel and enjoy the free choreographed light show.
Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Meet Santa in his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Every child will get a printed photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift. Appointments are required.
Thursday, Nov. 9 - Sunday, Dec. 24
The whole family can take pictures with Santa, even your furry friends. There will be Pet Nights and Santa Cares Day, which offers a sensory-friendly visit. Make sure to book your appointment ahead of time!
Fairview
Saturday, Nov. 18 - Saturday, Dec. 23
One hundred percent of the booking fee to see Santa will be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. You can use your personal camera and friendly pets are welcome. Appointments are required.
McKinney
Wednesday, Nov. 29 - Saturday, Dec. 23
Santa will be on the square, but you can book a private session in Santa's living room at the North Pole.
Plano
Saturday, Dec. 23
Instead of Santa, you can meet a special character from Whoville. Lights on the Farm will have several different events throughout November and December. Check out the website for a list of events and to buy tickets.
Weekends, Nov. 25 - Dec. 23
Have a boutique experience with Santa. Appointments are required.
Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 24
You can get a free personalized phone call from Santa if you book reservations in advance.
Dallas
Throughout December
There are several opportunities to meet Santa in Farmers Branch. Santa will be at Pancakes & Pajamas, Santa & Cookies and more.
Saturday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Take a photo with Santa in the Arboretum's Christmas Village. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons keepsake family photos are available for a donation to the Volunteer Advisory Board.
Friday, Dec. 8 - Saturday, Dec. 30
Have a staycation with Santa. Spend the weekend going on a North Pole Adventure, having Breakfast with Santa and getting a peek into Santa's workshop.
Saturday, Dec. 2
The Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting will be fun for the whole family. Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty and Rudolph will all be in attendance.
Friday, Nov. 24 - Sunday, Dec. 24
When Santa isn't in his cottage taking photos, he will share stories and songs about his life at the North Pole.
Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Visit Santa at Santaland. The Galleria Dallas will have Santaland and SNOWDAY, which will offer fun photo ops for everyone. Buy your tickets online.
Garland
Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Santa is coming to Firewheel. You can book family photos, pet photos and private sessions with Caring Santa now!
Denton County
Aubrey
Nov. 24 - 26, Dec. 2 - 3
Pick out a real tree while you take selfies with Santa, enjoy storytime with Mrs. Clause, take a ride on the Paca Express, and more.
The Colony
Saturday, Nov. 18
If you donate a new, unopened toy at the event you can take pictures with Santa and his reindeer.
Flower Mound
Christmas Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting Ceremony
Saturday, Dec. 2
Celebrate the holiday with a parade and tree lighting, then find Santa to take a picture.
Highland Village
Saturday, Dec. 9
Santa will be making a special visit to his workshop where you can take pictures with him. You can also go snow hill sledding, meet some reindeer and ride in the trackless train.
Little Elm
Saturday, Dec. 2
Spread holiday cheer at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at The Lawn. Take pictures with Santa and enjoy live Christmas music.
Tarrant County
Arlington
Pictures with Santa at Center Court
Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 24
The whole family can take pictures with Santa, even your furry friends. There will be Pet Nights and Santa Cares Day, which offers a sensory-friendly visit. Bookings are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Fort Worth
Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Meet Cowboy Santa in the Stockyards. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can skip the line by booking an appointment.
Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Santa is in town to meet you and your pets. There will also be Caring Santa appointments available. Book your appointment ahead of time!
Grapevine
Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24
Meet Santa and get a personalized phone call if you book your appointment ahead of time.
Tuesday, Nov. 14 - Sunday, Dec. 24
You can mail a letter to the North Pole, but nothing beats a personal visit with Santa. Buy your tickets online.
Get a photo with Santa on the North Pole Express. Tickets for this year are sold out, but waitlist spots are available.
Frost Bank
The bank chain will have appearances from Santa at several of its locations.
- The Stockyards Financial Center: Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Euless Financial Center: Friday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Southlake Financial Center: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bass Pro and Cabela's
Now - Sunday, Dec. 24
Several locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area will have free photos with Santa. Find a location and book your appointment here.