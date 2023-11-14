Here's where to take photos with Santa in DFW

Santa is coming to town!

Find out where you can take pictures and spend time with Santa Clause below.

Collin County

Allen

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Watters Creek

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Dec 24

Santa will arrive on Saturday, Nov. 18 to light the tree and then he will be available for visits. Booking an appointment is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Celina

Christmas on the Square

Wednesday, Nov. 29

This free event will have photos with Santa and other family-friendly activities!

Frisco

Christmas in the Square

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Monday, Jan. 8

After your visit with Santa, you can ice skate, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, stroll through the light tunnel and enjoy the free choreographed light show.

Santa at The Star

Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Meet Santa in his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Every child will get a printed photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift. Appointments are required.

Stonebriar Center

Thursday, Nov. 9 - Sunday, Dec. 24

The whole family can take pictures with Santa, even your furry friends. There will be Pet Nights and Santa Cares Day, which offers a sensory-friendly visit. Make sure to book your appointment ahead of time!

Fairview

Visits with Santa

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Saturday, Dec. 23

One hundred percent of the booking fee to see Santa will be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. You can use your personal camera and friendly pets are welcome. Appointments are required.

McKinney

Santa on the Square

Wednesday, Nov. 29 - Saturday, Dec. 23

Santa will be on the square, but you can book a private session in Santa's living room at the North Pole.

Plano

Meet the Grinch

Saturday, Dec. 23

Instead of Santa, you can meet a special character from Whoville. Lights on the Farm will have several different events throughout November and December. Check out the website for a list of events and to buy tickets.

The Shops at Legacy

Weekends, Nov. 25 - Dec. 23

Have a boutique experience with Santa. Appointments are required.

The Shops at Willow Bend

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 24

You can get a free personalized phone call from Santa if you book reservations in advance.

Dallas

Christmas in the Branch

Throughout December

There are several opportunities to meet Santa in Farmers Branch. Santa will be at Pancakes & Pajamas, Santa & Cookies and more.

Dallas Arboretum

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Take a photo with Santa in the Arboretum's Christmas Village. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons keepsake family photos are available for a donation to the Volunteer Advisory Board.

Hilton Anatole

Friday, Dec. 8 - Saturday, Dec. 30

Have a staycation with Santa. Spend the weekend going on a North Pole Adventure, having Breakfast with Santa and getting a peek into Santa's workshop.

Klyde Warren Park

Saturday, Dec. 2

The Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting will be fun for the whole family. Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty and Rudolph will all be in attendance.

North Park Center

Friday, Nov. 24 - Sunday, Dec. 24

When Santa isn't in his cottage taking photos, he will share stories and songs about his life at the North Pole.

Santaland

Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Visit Santa at Santaland. The Galleria Dallas will have Santaland and SNOWDAY, which will offer fun photo ops for everyone. Buy your tickets online.

Garland

Firewheel Town Center

Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Santa is coming to Firewheel. You can book family photos, pet photos and private sessions with Caring Santa now!

Denton County

Aubrey

Christmas on the Farm

Nov. 24 - 26, Dec. 2 - 3

Pick out a real tree while you take selfies with Santa, enjoy storytime with Mrs. Clause, take a ride on the Paca Express, and more.

The Colony

Holiday Kickoff

Saturday, Nov. 18

If you donate a new, unopened toy at the event you can take pictures with Santa and his reindeer.

Flower Mound

Christmas Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Dec. 2

Celebrate the holiday with a parade and tree lighting, then find Santa to take a picture.

Highland Village

Christmas at the Ranch

Saturday, Dec. 9

Santa will be making a special visit to his workshop where you can take pictures with him. You can also go snow hill sledding, meet some reindeer and ride in the trackless train.

Little Elm

Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 2

Spread holiday cheer at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at The Lawn. Take pictures with Santa and enjoy live Christmas music.

Tarrant County

Arlington

Pictures with Santa at Center Court

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 24

The whole family can take pictures with Santa, even your furry friends. There will be Pet Nights and Santa Cares Day, which offers a sensory-friendly visit. Bookings are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Stockyards

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Meet Cowboy Santa in the Stockyards. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can skip the line by booking an appointment.

Hulen Mall

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Santa is in town to meet you and your pets. There will also be Caring Santa appointments available. Book your appointment ahead of time!

Grapevine

Grapevine Mills

Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 24

Meet Santa and get a personalized phone call if you book your appointment ahead of time.

Gaylord

Tuesday, Nov. 14 - Sunday, Dec. 24

You can mail a letter to the North Pole, but nothing beats a personal visit with Santa. Buy your tickets online.

The North Pole Express

Get a photo with Santa on the North Pole Express. Tickets for this year are sold out, but waitlist spots are available.

Frost Bank

The bank chain will have appearances from Santa at several of its locations.

The Stockyards Financial Center: Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Euless Financial Center: Friday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Southlake Financial Center: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bass Pro and Cabela's

Now - Sunday, Dec. 24

Several locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area will have free photos with Santa. Find a location and book your appointment here.