holiday hits

Holiday Hits of 2023: Kids at Heart

By Laura Harris

The Toy Insider’s Lauris Schacht is unveiling the toys that are not just for the kids, but also, for the young at heart.

ANIME HEROES (BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES), $21.99

Bandai’s Anime Heroes figure line lets kids step into the world of anime’s most popular titles, like Naruto, BLEACH and One Piece. Kids can recreate some of the most memorable moments from shows or create new ones with these 6.5-inch action figures that depict some of the most beloved characters.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Ages: 4+

SONIC RACERS (NKOK), $19.99

Race to the finish line with this epic R/C based on Sonic the Hedgehog. The R/C is 6.5 inches long and is forged into 1:28 scale reality. Utilizes a 2.4GHz radio frequency that kids can use to race up to 16 r/Cs at the same time.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington

Former UH Basketball star died of accidental fentanyl overdose in Arlington

Plano ISD

First Plano ISD community meeting held about future of district amid declining enrollment

Ages: 6+

Holiday Hits of 2023: Pet Frenzy

LITE-BRITE SUPER BRIGHT DISNEY 100 (BASIC FUN!), $24.99

With a stunning high-definition display and the latest LED technology, this Lite-Brite lets kids watch their favorite Disney characters come to life. The colors are brighter, the images are clearer, and the fun is endless.

Ages: 6+

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM (NINTENDO), $69.99

An epic adventure awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, only on the Nintendo Switch system. In this sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, kids will decide their path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

Ages: 10+

KANOODLE PYRAMID (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS), $24.99

This brain-teaser is the perfect collaborative game for indoor winter parties and family game night. Kids and adults can exercise their brain by solving Kanoodle Pyramid, building strategy, critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Ages: 7+

This article tagged under:

holiday hits
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us