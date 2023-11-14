Holiday Hits of 2023: Kids at Heart

The Toy Insider’s Lauris Schacht is unveiling the toys that are not just for the kids, but also, for the young at heart.

ANIME HEROES (BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES), $21.99

Bandai’s Anime Heroes figure line lets kids step into the world of anime’s most popular titles, like Naruto, BLEACH and One Piece. Kids can recreate some of the most memorable moments from shows or create new ones with these 6.5-inch action figures that depict some of the most beloved characters.

Ages: 4+

SONIC RACERS (NKOK), $19.99

Race to the finish line with this epic R/C based on Sonic the Hedgehog. The R/C is 6.5 inches long and is forged into 1:28 scale reality. Utilizes a 2.4GHz radio frequency that kids can use to race up to 16 r/Cs at the same time.

Ages: 6+

LITE-BRITE SUPER BRIGHT DISNEY 100 (BASIC FUN!), $24.99

With a stunning high-definition display and the latest LED technology, this Lite-Brite lets kids watch their favorite Disney characters come to life. The colors are brighter, the images are clearer, and the fun is endless.

Ages: 6+

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM (NINTENDO), $69.99

An epic adventure awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, only on the Nintendo Switch system. In this sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, kids will decide their path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

Ages: 10+

KANOODLE PYRAMID (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS), $24.99

This brain-teaser is the perfect collaborative game for indoor winter parties and family game night. Kids and adults can exercise their brain by solving Kanoodle Pyramid, building strategy, critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Ages: 7+