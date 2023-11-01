Holiday Hits of 2023: Pet Frenzy

How about a pet for a holiday gift, that doesn’t leave a mess? The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is showing us digital pets and furry friends that kids can care for with no mess, no stress, and all fun!

FINGERLINGS (WOWWEE), $14.99

These adorable baby monkeys know when they’re on kids’ fingers because their glowing hearts beat just for them. Each of the four new characters now has soft, flocked hair, unique personalities and more than 70 sounds and reactions that bring them to life.

Ages: 4+

AMI AMIS PARTY PAL (JAKKS PACIFIC), $24.99

Huggable and soft, this fun toy is perfect for celebrating any day that ends in ‘y’! It plays it’s own music that it walks to and a confetti surprise. The Party Pal includes one Confetti Pup, a bag of reusable confetti and a scoop and funnel for easy clean up and reload.

Ages: 3+

FURBY INTERACTIVE TOY (HASBRO), $69.99

Generations of kids have loved this adorable, fuzzy, chatty and curious little creature and now today’s kids can discover the all-new Furby. This curious little creature has five voice-activated modes and more than 600 phrases, jokes, songs and more. The more your child plays, the more fun they can unlock.

Ages: 6+

TAMAGOTCHI UNI (BANDAI NAMCO TOYS AND COLLECTIBLES), $59.99

Unique, united, universal, tamagotchis are back and better than ever. The watch-style holders come in purple or pink and now feature fun on a global scale.

Ages: 6+

COWS VS ALIENS (CEPIA), $4.99

Get ready to be “moo-ved” by the captivating charm of Cows vs Aliens as they invade the world of collectibles. These bean-filled plushies are more than just ordinary toys kids can have gun collecting and exploring.

Ages: 4+