Thanksgiving Traditions: A list of Turkey Trots across North Texas

Pie eating contests, breaking the wishbone and parade watching. Every family has their Thanksgiving traditions.

If your Thanksgiving tradition includes a 5k in the morning we've got you covered.

Here is a list of Turkey Trots happening across North Texas.

Early Turkey Trots

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

CLEBURNE

Saturday, Nov. 18th, 8:00 a.m.

There will be prizes for Best Turkey Costume and Biggest Team.

DESOTO

Saturday, Nov. 18th, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Entry is only $10 and pets are welcome to join with the walking group.

Turkey Trots on Nov. 23

CELINA

8:00 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The Celina Turkey Trot will have both a 5k and a 1-mile fun run.

DALLAS

8:30 a.m.

All the proceeds from the 5k, 8-mile race and fun run go directly to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

DENTON

7:00 a.m.

If you donate canned goods for the Denton Community Food Center you will receive a raffle ticket. There will also be collections of dog food for the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center.

DOUBLE OAK

7:00 a.m.

The fun run race starts at 8:00 a.m. and the 5k starts at 8:30 a.m.

FORT WORTH

8:00 a.m.

The annual race has a new location. The race will take place at The Shops of Clearfork.

FRISCO

7:30 a.m.

The North Texas Turkey Trot also includes a 10k race.

GRAND PRAIRIE

8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

This is Grand Prairie's second annual Turkey 5k! Make sure to grab a slice of sweet potato and pumpkin pie at the finish line.

IRVING

7:00 a.m.

The Irving Turkey Trot kicks off with a festival on the plaza.

KELLER

6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The event includes a 5k and 10k race. A food drive will also be held to benefit the kids in the Keller ISD and Northwest ISD.

LEWISVILLE

8:00 A.M.

Children 4 and under can participate in the 1-mile fun run or 5k for free.

PLANO

7:30 a.m.

After you finish your 5k a Hypnotic donut will be waiting for you at the finish line.

SUNNYVALE

7:00 a.m.

Children 12 and under can participate in the 1-mile fun run or 5k for free.