Final Push for Salvation Angel Tree Adoptions

Monday marks the final, big push for adoptions in the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The last day to go online and adopt is Tuesday.

At last tally, 20,000 angels are in need of adoption in this year's big push to provide Christmas to children, seniors and special needs adults across North Texas.

The need has only been compounded because of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, which increased need financially, physically and emotionally.

Drive-Thru, Contactless Gift Drop-Off Locations

The Salvation Army has implemented socially distanced, contactless, drive-thru drop off for donors to return their Angel Tree gifts. Donors can put their gifts in their trunks and volunteers and staff, equipped with PPE, will remove the gifts without anyone leaving their car.

Thursday, Dec. 3

AT&T Stadium: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Star in Frisco.: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5

11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Seven participating malls:

NorthPark Center

Galleria Dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend

Golden Triangle Mall

Hulen Mall

Northeast Mall

The Parks at Arlington

In-Person Gift Returns With Strict COVID-19 Protocols Observed

The Salvation Army Christmas Center

Nov. 30 – Dec. 5

9216 Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas

The Salvation Army Christmas Center

Nov. 30 – Dec. 5

229 East Felix Street

Fort Worth

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Adopt an Angel ONLINE today from The Salvation Army Angel Tree at www.salarmy.us/ntxangel.