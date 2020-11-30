Angel Tree

Final Push for Salvation Angel Tree Adoptions

The final day to go online and adopt is Tuesday; gifts must be returned by Saturday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Monday marks the final, big push for adoptions in the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The last day to go online and adopt is Tuesday.

At last tally, 20,000 angels are in need of adoption in this year's big push to provide Christmas to children, seniors and special needs adults across North Texas.

The need has only been compounded because of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, which increased need financially, physically and emotionally.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

American Airlines Cargo Operations Conducting Trial Flights From Miami to South America

Drive-Thru, Contactless Gift Drop-Off Locations

The Salvation Army has implemented socially distanced, contactless, drive-thru drop off for donors to return their Angel Tree gifts. Donors can put their gifts in their trunks and volunteers and staff, equipped with PPE, will remove the gifts without anyone leaving their car. 

Thursday, Dec. 3
AT&T Stadium: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Star in Frisco.: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5
11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Seven participating malls:

  • NorthPark Center
  • Galleria Dallas
  • The Shops at Willow Bend
  • Golden Triangle Mall
  • Hulen Mall
  • Northeast Mall
  • The Parks at Arlington

In-Person Gift Returns With Strict COVID-19 Protocols Observed

The Salvation Army Christmas Center
Nov. 30 – Dec. 5 
9216 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas

The Salvation Army Christmas Center
Nov. 30 – Dec. 5 
229 East Felix Street
Fort Worth

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Adopt an Angel ONLINE today from The Salvation Army Angel Tree at www.salarmy.us/ntxangel.

This article tagged under:

Angel TreeChristmasthe salvation army
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us