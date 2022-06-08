Dallas Navy Veteran, Former Top Gun Instructor Talks New ‘Maverick' Film

The movie "Top Gun: Maverick" continues to garner rave reviews and prove a popular choice at the box office.

"Maverick," the sequel to the 1986 original, features Tom Cruise as a naval aviator training as a fighter pilot at Top Gun, the U.S. Navy's elite fighter weapon school.

Jeff Fellows, a former Top Gun instructor and Navy veteran who lives in Dallas, says he served as a commanding officer of a fighter squad at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California while filming was underway for the movie.

“The men and women who make up the Top Gun staff are some of the hardest working most talented, but humble people that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with," said Fellows.

Fellows recently retired from the U.S. Navy after more than 15 years of service. He was also a student of the program before serving as a Top Gun instructor between 2009 and 2012.

Most of the flying in the movie is real, and Fellows said from his experience, he believes the filmmakers did a great job highlighting what it actually feels like to be a fighter jet.

“While there are some Hollywood parts, I think what they captured with the dynamic flying and what it feels like in the cockpit environment was really real," said Fellows.

He said he's glad to see that the sequel is bringing awareness to all the hard work that goes on at the real program.

“There’s been a persistent excellence that has been associated with the name Top Gun and Top Gun is a real place. It is filled with real service members, men and women that are working really, really hard, and I think what’s really important is that the men and women that are on the Top Gun staff, they take that task incredibly seriously, they are developing tactics for the Navy, Marine Corps."

"They bare a real responsibility and they take it very very seriously," he added.

Fellows saw the movie over Memorial Day weekend but saw it again with other fellow Navy Aviators who live in DFW last weekend.

The Navy said it's hoping that the amount of buzz surrounding the film will not only shed light on what they do as a military unit but inspire people to enlist.

"Top Gun: Maverick" has generated more than $546 million globally since its release last month, CNBC reported.