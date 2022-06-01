Navy Recruiters Hope ‘Top Gun: Maverick' Boosts Enlistments

The movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' is getting a lot of rave reviews. The sequel to the 1986 original debuted over the Memorial Day weekend soaring past other box office records -- so far the movie has brought in $160.5 million.

With it just being the start of summer, it's expected that many more people will view the film, and recruiters hope the excitement surrounding the movie will raise awareness about serving in the U.S. Navy.

There's not an official way to measure if the first movie 36 years ago had a direct impact on recruitment, but it's safe to say it did expose more people to the Navy.

"It basically opened up generations eyes to naval aviation and what the Navy can do and we're hoping this film can do exactly the same thing for this generation," said Commander Rick Dorsey, executive officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River in Irving.

"Those folks who start here ground level are going to be the next Maverick, they're going to be the next Rooster," said Dorsey.

