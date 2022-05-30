Reading With You: Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge

Are you up for the challenge? Read with the Fort Worth Public Library this summer!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Fort Worth Public Library are Reading With You this summer.

Let the Fort Worth Public Library Mayor’s Summer Reading Challenge be your guide to experiencing summer fun June 1 thru August 27.

The Fort Worth Public Library makes taking the challenge easy. Anyone can download the free Beanstack app to get started. Register yourself, your children and your entire family. Then track the time you read and complete fun challenges and activities.

Challenge friends and family across North Texas to read with you and use the online fun finder to explore free activities for all ages all summer long. The goal is to help children fall in love with reading, read all summer long and also help adults find the time to read.

The challenge is open to anyone. You don’t have to live in Fort Worth or have a Fort Worth Public Library card to participate. If you are a Fort Worth resident, apply for a library card to access materials and a host of digital resources including eBooks. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE.

Each time you complete a challenge or reach a new level of reading time, you will earn digital badges in Beanstack. Visit one of the 17 Fort Worth Public Library locations in person to earn prizes and experience a host of activities and events. The library will have several special guests read to children during regular story times as well as challenge-related activities.

Looking for more? Use the Fun Finder to discover what’s going on at the libraries nearest to you. There is something to experience, learn and discover for all ages.

