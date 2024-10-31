Saluting Cowtown – Celebrate Veterans Day in Tarrant County

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 want to see you at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade in Fort Worth on Monday, November 11. This year’s parade is “Saluting Cowtown -- from frontier soldiers to space frontiers and more” in Downtown Fort Worth along North Forest Park Blvd.

The parade will have a military fly-over at 11:00 a.m. right as the parade kicks off and will be attended by numerous participants from Military and Junior ROTC units, high school bands, Veteran service organizations, and more.

The Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade is organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council. Be a part of Fort Worth’s annual Veteran’s Day celebration that began more than 100 years ago in 1919, and honor Tarrant County’s 175-year military legacy, from past, to present and future.

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade

Monday, November 11

10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

11:00 a.m. Parade Begins

Downtown Fort Worth

Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St.

Fort Worth

For the parade route and more information, click HERE.

About Tarrant County Veterans Council (TCVC)

The Council was chartered in 1971 to provide an organization through which veterans service organizations in the Tarrant County area could coordinate their efforts to better serve area veterans and their survivors. TCVC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.