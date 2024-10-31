NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to partner with the inaugural Texas Veterans Day Parade in Arlington. Bring your friends and the entire family and join us on Monday, November 11, at 4:00 p.m. in Arlington’s Entertainment District!

Find your spot along the parade route early. The parade begins at 4:00 p.m. and it will feature over 100 parade entries, a flyover by Bell Helicopter, the Medal of Honor Museum, ROTC units from Texas Tech and Baylor, bands from all the Arlington ISD high schools, an induction ceremony, a drone show and much, much more! Live music will begin at Texas Live! at 7:00 p.m.

The Grand Marshal of the parade is retired U.S. Army officer and Medal of Honor recipient Major General Patrick Henry Brady. Actor and Marine Corps veteran, Barry Corbin, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The Texas Veterans Day Parade is organized by the Texas Veterans Day Parade in Arlington Foundation and sponsored by the City of Arlington. The parade will accept new, unwrapped toys for donation to Toys for Tots!

Texas Veterans Day Parade in Arlington

Monday, November 11

3:30 p.m. – Musical Prelude

4:00 p.m. – Parade Begins

6:00 p.m. – Drone Show Begins

7:00 p.m. – Live music at Texas Live!

Arlington’s Entertainment District

1000 Ballpark Way

Arlington

Click HERE for the parade route and for more information.