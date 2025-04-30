Texas Taco Week supports Tarrant County charities

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to enjoy Texas Taco Week and help local non-profit charities now through Cinco de Mayo, Monday, May 5. Texas Taco Week is a weeklong celebration that matches restaurants, bars and food trucks with local nonprofit partners to let Texans eat, drink and do good by raising money for local organizations in need.

Texas Taco Week was launched in 2024 by the National Leadership Foundation (NLF), the Texas nonprofit that founded The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, a holiday catalog that supports over 20 Tarrant County charitable organizations each year.

Details and a list of the participating food and drink partners and the charitable beneficiaries can be found on the Texas Taco Week website by clicking HERE. All charities benefitted by Texas Taco Week are certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.

Texas Taco Week

Now thru Monday, May 5

In local restaurants, bars and food trucks

For participating locations and a list of charities, click HERE.