Book of the Week: Gravity

This week's book of the week is "Gravity" by Jason Chin.

It's perfect for students in Kindergarten.

From the publisher about the book:

"What keeps objects from floating out of your hand?

What if your feet drifted away from the ground?

What stops everything from floating into space?

Gravity.

As in his previous books, Redwoods, Coral Reefs, and Island, Jason Chin has taken a complex subject and made it brilliantly accessible to young readers in this unusual, innovative, and very beautiful book.

Chin's approach makes this book a must-have common core tool for teachers and librarians introducing scientific principals to young students."

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.