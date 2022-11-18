Reading With You – Winter Holiday

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Fort Worth Public Library and Reading Partners North Texas are Reading With You throughout the winter holiday. Listed below are an assortment of wonderful books that young readers can check out for free so they could read while on winter break.

To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

Fort Worth Public Library – Book List

Board Books

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Hat On, Hat Off by Theo Heras. A little boy gets ready to go out with his big sister, but should he keep his warm hat on or off? In the catalog: Hat On, Hat Off by Theo Heras. A little boy gets ready to go out with his big sister, but should he keep his warm hat on or off? In the catalog HERE.

Rumble, Rumble, Dinosaur by Katrina Charman. Set to the tune of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, we join a variety of dinosaurs throughout their day. In the catalog HERE.

Picture Books

The Boy and the Mountain by Mario Bellini. A boy sets out to explore the mountain after his picture doesn’t really look like it at all, along the hike he learns about the world around him. In the catalog HERE.

I Like This, You Like That by Linda Ashman. Told in rhyming verses, two children explore what they have in common. In the catalog HERE.

Mud! by Annie Bailey. Join a brother and sister as they go outside and play. In the catalog HERE.

Not that Pet! by Smitri Halls. Mabel’s family says they can get a pet and Mabel can pick any pet she wants, but what pet will she get? In the catalog HERE.

Pig and Horse and the Something Scary by Zoey Abbott. Pig has something scary in her head, and she wants to not think about it. But her friends help her realize that maybe if she talks about it, they can help her face it together. In the catalog HERE.

Rick the Rock of Room 214 by Julie Falatko. Rick the Rock of Room 214 is tired of sitting on the nature shelf and decides to escape and have his own adventures in nature. In the catalog HERE.

Strollercoaster by Matt Ringler. A dad thwarts a toddler’s impending meltdown by turning a stroller ride through the neighborhood into a strollercoaster. In the catalog HERE.

The Think-Ups by Alexander Claire. What do you do when you are stuck inside? You play the Think-Ups! A fun exploration of imaginative play. In the catalog HERE.

Nonfiction

Absurd Words: a Fun and Hilarious Vocabulary Builder for Future Word Nerds by Tara Lazar. Learn a wide variety of wild, wacky and hilarious words. In the catalog HERE.

Britannica’s 5-Minute Really True Stories for Family Time by Alli Brydon and others. A wide variety of 5-minute stories about families all over the world and how they spend their time together, from bicycle rides to animal migrations. In the catalog HERE.

What the Dinosaurs Saw: Life on Earth Before Humans by Fatti Burke. A vibrant depiction of life on Earth before the time of the dinosaurs. In the catalog HERE.

Children’s Graphic Novels

Spy School, the Graphic Novel by Stuart Gibbs. The popular series is now in graphic novel form. Ben is invited to join a magnet school that turns out to be a training facility for the CIA. In the catalog HERE.

The Tryout by Christina Soontornvat. Based on the author’s real life, two friends try out for cheerleading in middle school. In the catalog HERE.

Middle Grade Fiction, ages 8-12

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander. A novel in verse about an Asante boy who is captured and taken from his home, from the bestselling author Kwame Alexander. In the catalog HERE.

Freddie vs. the Family Curse by Tracy Badua. A young boy tries to break a family curse, just like the title says, in this fun adventure. In the catalog HERE.

A Rover’s Story by Jasmine Warga. Warg’as novel above the Mars Rover alternates between the Mars rover Resilience and Sophie, the child of one of Res’s’ NASA scientist creators. In the catalog HERE.

Sisters of the Neversea by Cynthia Leititch Smith. A retelling of Peter Pan that focuses on Lily and Wendy as they are spirited away to Neverland. In the catalog HERE.

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A. F. Steadman. Skandar must battle sky battles, deadly unicorns and deadly secrets to save their island. In the catalog HERE.

Fort Worth Public Library – Spanish Book List

¡Cómo El Grinch robó La Navidad! por Dr. Seuss y traducido por Yanitzia Canetti [2000] In the catalog HERE.

La primera Navidad de Clifford - cuento e ilustraciones de Norman Bridwell y traducido por Teresa Mlawer [1994] in the catalog HERE.

Jueves de Acción de Gracias por Mary Pope Osborne, ilustrado por Sal Murdocca y traducido por Marcela Brovell [2014] - Jack y Annie viajan en su mágica casa del árbol al año 1621, donde celebran el primer Día de Acción de Gracias con los peregrinos y los indios Wampanoag en la colonia de New Plymouth. - Jack and Annie travel in their magic treehouse to the year 1621, where they celebrate the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians in the New Plymouth Colony. In the catalog HERE.

Cuento de fantasmas para la Navidad por Mary Pope Osborne, ilustrado por Sal Murdocca y traducido por Marcela Brovelli [2019] - Jack y Annie viajan de regreso al Londres victoriano cuando Merl?n les pide que usen su magia para inspirar a Charles Dickens a escribir "A Christmas Carol". - Jack and Annie travel back to Victorian London when Merlin asks them to use their magic to inspire Charles Dickens to write "A Christmas Carol." In the catalog HERE.

Tormenta de nieve en luna azul por Mary Pope Osborne, ilustrado por Sal Murdocca y traducido por Marcela Brovelli [2016] - "Merlín tiene otra misión para Annie y Jack: rescatar a un unicornio mágico en Nueva York. Pero los pequeños aventureros llegan allí en uno de los períodos más difíciles de la historia de la ciudad: la Gran Depresión. Y justo en medio de una tormenta de nieve que amenaza con volverse más fuerte. ¿Dónde encontrarán Annie y Jack al unicornio? ¿Quiénes son los extraños que los persiguen?"- In a classic magic tree house adventure, Merlin sends Jack and Annie to New York City in 1938 on a mission to rescue the last unicorn. In the catalog HERE.

¡Felices fiestas! por Megan McDonald, ilustrado por Peter H. Reynolds y traducido por P. Rozarena [2009] - Judy Moody está haciendo una lista y la revisa dos veces, pero todo lo que su hermano, Stink, quiere este año es nieve. - Judy Moody is making a list and checking it twice, but all her brother, Stink, wants this year is snow. In the catalog HERE.

Constructora de casitas para pajaros por Amy Cobb, ilustrado por Alexandria Neonakis y traducido por Brook Helen Thompson [2019] - ¡Es un día de nieve para Libby y Becca! Eso significa hacer ángeles de nieve, andar en trineo y buscar huellas de animales, lo que los lleva a algunas aves hambrientas. Libby y Becca deciden ayudar a los pájaros. Les construyen una casa en el árbol para mantenerlos calientes y les dan bocadillos para que no tengan hambre. - It's a snow day for Libby and Becca! That means making snow angels, sledding, and looking for animal tracks, which leads them to some hungry birds. Libby and Becca decide to help the birds. They build them a tree house to keep them warm and provide snacks so they won't be hungry. In the catalog HERE.

Diario de Greg : sin salida! por Jeff Kinney y traducido por Esteban Morán. [2022] - Greg Heffley está en apuros. Han manchado una pared de la escuela y Greg is el principal sospechoso. Aunque, según él, es inocente-- o algo parecido. Parece que la policía anda tras la pista de Greg, pero una tormenta de nieve inesperada deja encerrada a la familia Heffley en casa. Greg sabe que cuando la nieve se derrita le tocará dar explicaciones, pero-- ¿hay algún castigo peor que quedarse atrapado en casa con la familia en vacaciones? - Greg Heffley is in big trouble. School property has been damaged, and Greg is the prime suspect. But the crazy thing is that he's innocent. Or at least sort of. The authorities are closing in, but when a surprise blizzard hits, the Heffley family is trapped indoors. Greg knows that when the snow melts he's going to have to face the music, but could any punishment be worse than being stuck inside with your family for the holidays? In the catalog HERE.

Diario de Greg : frío fatal por Jeff Kinney y traducido por Esteban Morán. [2022] - Cuando la escuela de Greg Heffley cierra a causa de una gran nevada, el barrio se transforma en un gélido campo de batalla: grupos rivales se disputan el territorio, construyen fuertes y protagonizan grandes peleas de bolas de nieve. En su lucha por la supervivencia, Greg y Rowley tendrán que abrirse camino a través de alianzas, traiciones y bandas enfrentadas. Cuando la nieve se derrita, ¿conseguirán los dos amigos salir vivos de esta batalla campal? - When snow closes Greg Heffley's middle school, he and his best friend, Rowley Jefferson, face a fight for survival as warring gangs turn the neighborhood into a wintry battlefield. In the catalog HERE.