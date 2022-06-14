North Texas Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18

By Alex Ramirez

Come join NBC 5, Elite News, Blair Foundation, Fair Park First, and OVG 360 for the 2nd annual North Texas Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fair Park. This celebration will first start off with a three-and-a-half-mile march and then an all-day festival that will include cultural activities, live music, health and beauty expos, tech and panel discussions, black owned vendors on site, and other various activities.

For more Information over this exciting event click HERE

North Texas Juneteenth Celebration 
Saturday, June 18 
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cotton Bowl Plaza at Fair Park
3809 Grand Ave. 
Dallas, Texas 75210

