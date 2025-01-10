Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening across Dallas-Fort Worth

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at any of these exciting and inspiring events taking place across DFW.

ARLINGTON

Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" 4-Day Celebration

Sponsored by NBC 5 and Telemundo 39



January 17 - Advancing the Dream Gala

January 18 - MLK Poetry meets Blues and R&B

January 19 - MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service

January 20 - MLK Day of Service Festival

January 20 - MLK Youth Extravaganza



DALLAS

42nd Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert

Featuring Grammy award winner Eric Benet and musical artist Amber Bullock alongside a 100-voice choir conducted by Clark Joseph.

Sunday, January 19

7:30 p.m.

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St.



Dallas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "The Unfinished Agenda" Celebration Week



January 11 - MLK Fest

January 18 - MLK Day Parade



DENTON

MLK Day Celebration



Monday, January 20

9:00 a.m.

MLK Jr. Rec Center

1300 Wilson St.



FORT WORTH

40th Annual Greater Fort Worth Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025

11:00 a.m.

Downtown Fort Worth

1301 Commerce St.

Fort Worth



Cowboys of Color



Monday, January 20

2:00 p.m.

Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery St.



GRAND PRAIRIE

MLK Parade and Celebration



Saturday, January 18

10:00 a.m.

Begins at City Hall

300 W. Main St.



IRVING

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Event



Sunday, January 19

6:00 p.m.

Carpenter Performance Hall

3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.



MESQUITE

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Community Celebration



Saturday, January 18

Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.

Downtown Mesquite



Community Celebration begins at 1:00 p.m.

Mesquite Arts Center

1527 N. Galloway Ave.



