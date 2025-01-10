community

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening across Dallas-Fort Worth

By Peter Raebel

Fort Worth MLK Parade 2023

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at any of these exciting and inspiring events taking place across DFW.

ARLINGTON

Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" 4-Day Celebration
Sponsored by NBC 5 and Telemundo 39

January 17 - Advancing the Dream Gala
January 18 - MLK Poetry meets Blues and R&B
January 19 - MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service
January 20 - MLK Day of Service Festival
January 20 - MLK Youth Extravaganza

To see the full celebration schedule, click HERE.

DALLAS

42nd Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert
Sponsored by NBC 5 and Telemundo 39

Featuring Grammy award winner Eric Benet and musical artist Amber Bullock alongside a 100-voice choir conducted by Clark Joseph.
Sunday, January 19
7:30 p.m.
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St.

For more information, click HERE.

Dallas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "The Unfinished Agenda" Celebration Week

January 11 - MLK Fest
January 18 - MLK Day Parade

To see the full celebration schedule, click HERE.

DENTON

MLK Day Celebration

Monday, January 20
9:00 a.m.
MLK Jr. Rec Center
1300 Wilson St.

For information, click HERE.

FORT WORTH

40th Annual Greater Fort Worth Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally 2025
Sponsored by NBC 5 and Telemundo 39

Monday, January 20, 2025
11:00 a.m.
Downtown Fort Worth
1301 Commerce St.
Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.

Cowboys of Color

Monday, January 20
2:00 p.m.
Dickies Arena
1911 Montgomery St.

For more information, click HERE.

GRAND PRAIRIE

MLK Parade and Celebration

Saturday, January 18
10:00 a.m.
Begins at City Hall
300 W. Main St.

For more information, click HERE.

IRVING

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Event

Sunday, January 19
6:00 p.m.
Carpenter Performance Hall
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.

For more information, click HERE.

MESQUITE

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Community Celebration

Saturday, January 18
Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.
Downtown Mesquite

Community Celebration begins at 1:00 p.m.
Mesquite Arts Center
1527 N. Galloway Ave.

For more information, click HERE.

