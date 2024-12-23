City-wide Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in Arlington

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the City of Arlington want to invite you to Arlington’s 4-day “Advancing the Dream” celebration, honoring the life and works of Martin Luther King, Jr. across the city from January 17-20, 2025.
City events include the Advancing the Dream Gala, which will be emceed by NBC 5 News’ Vince Sims, Story Hour at the Library, and the Historical Timeline Exhibit.
To see the full celebration schedule, click HERE.
Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" Four-Day Celebration
Advancing the Dream: Choosing Connection over Division
Advancing the Dream Gala
January 17
6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
E.H. Hereford University Center
300 W First St.
For tickets, click HERE.
MLK Step Showcase
January 18
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Bowie High School
2101 Highbank Dr.
For tickets, click HERE.
Click HERE for the event's flyer.
MLK Story Hour
January 18
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
UTA Central Library
702 Planetarium Pl.
FREE to attend.
MLK Poetry Meets Blues and R&B
January 18
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
E.H. Hereford University Center
300 W First St.
For tickets, click HERE.
MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service
January 19
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church
126 E Park Row Dr.
FREE to attend.
MLK Day of Service Festival
January 20
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
City Center Plaza
100 S Center St.
FREE to attend.
Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service
January 20
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Mission Arlington
210 W South St.
To register, click HERE.
Click HERE to view the event's flyer.
MLK Youth Extravaganza
January 20
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fielder Church Metro Center
2011 S. Fielder Rd.
FREE to attend.
Additionally, the MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit will be on display at each event. You can view it online HERE.
For more information about these events, click HERE.