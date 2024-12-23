City-wide Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in Arlington

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the City of Arlington want to invite you to Arlington’s 4-day “Advancing the Dream” celebration, honoring the life and works of Martin Luther King, Jr. across the city from January 17-20, 2025.

City events include the Advancing the Dream Gala, which will be emceed by NBC 5 News’ Vince Sims, Story Hour at the Library, and the Historical Timeline Exhibit.

To see the full celebration schedule, click HERE.

Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" Four-Day Celebration

Advancing the Dream: Choosing Connection over Division

Advancing the Dream Gala

January 17

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

E.H. Hereford University Center

300 W First St.

For tickets, click HERE.

MLK Step Showcase

January 18

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Bowie High School

2101 Highbank Dr.

For tickets, click HERE.

Click HERE for the event's flyer.

MLK Story Hour

January 18

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

UTA Central Library

702 Planetarium Pl.

FREE to attend.

MLK Poetry Meets Blues and R&B

January 18

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

E.H. Hereford University Center

300 W First St.

For tickets, click HERE.

MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service

January 19

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church

126 E Park Row Dr.

FREE to attend.

MLK Day of Service Festival

January 20

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

City Center Plaza

100 S Center St.

FREE to attend.

Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service

January 20

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Mission Arlington

210 W South St.

To register, click HERE.

Click HERE to view the event's flyer.

MLK Youth Extravaganza

January 20

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fielder Church Metro Center

2011 S. Fielder Rd.

FREE to attend.

Additionally, the MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit will be on display at each event. You can view it online HERE.

For more information about these events, click HERE.