Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade 2025

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are looking forward to seeing you at the 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally on Monday, January 20, in downtown Fort Worth.

The parade will feature Grand Marshal and professional LPGA golfer Gladys Lee, floats, cars, bands, and local ROTC groups.

The parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. from Commerce Street and goes along Main Street in downtown Fort Worth. Participants are asked to begin arriving at 8:00 a.m. for registration and lineup. Registration is available online HERE for a discounted price, or in-person at the event.

Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Committee

40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025

11:00 a.m.

Downtown Fort Worth

1301 Commerce St.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.

About the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Committee

The mission of the Greater FW Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Committee is to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by promoting equality, education, and community service. Their work extends beyond just a yearly parade. Through programs such as scholarships for high school seniors, voter registration drives, and community health services, we aim to inspire and uplift our community. To volunteer, sponsor, or donate to the committee, visit their website at www.fortworthmlk.org