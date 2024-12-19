Celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) at the 42nd Annual Black Music and the Civil Rights Concert on Sunday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

The Black Music and Civil Rights Movement Concert is a mesmerizing evening of narration, music, and dance. It dramatizes and reflects on the moments and memories of the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the 1960s Civil Rights Movement in America.

The concert features Grammy award-winner Eric Benet and musical artist Amber Bullock alongside TBAAL’s 100-voice concert choir conducted by returning conductor, Clark Joseph.

Tickets are on sale HERE.

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters

42nd Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert

Sunday, January 19

7:30 p.m.

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.