Dallas Veterans Day Parade 2022

NBC 5 and the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation would like you to come out and celebrate this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.”

This Veteran’s Day event begins with the traditional “Eleventh Hour Ceremony.” The ceremony a symbolic wreath laying ceremony, a Missing Man Formation military fly over, and patriotic comments from local civic and military leaders. CSM (Ret.) Gretchen Evans will be the Parade Keynote Speaker. She is the recipient of the 2022 Pat Tillman Award given at the ESPY Awards. After the ceremonies, the colorful Massing of the Colors will be performed by local High School JROTC cadets and lastly, the parade starts at Houston and Young streets and continues up Main Street across Ervay Street and passes in front of City Hall.

If you would like to volunteer, click HERE.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

About the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Committee

The Dallas Veterans Day Parade Committee, a subsidiary of the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation, was founded in 1998 at the request of City of Dallas leaders, veterans’ organizations, civic leaders, and members of the active, reserve and retired military components. Its purpose is to plan, produce and carry out a grand ceremonial event and parade each year on November 11 for the greater Dallas community to honor our veterans. Its guiding principle is “Saluting those who are serving, those who have served and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.” For more information, click HERE.