Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade 2022

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Tarrant County Veterans Council, the Veterans Day Committee, and the City of Fort Worth invite you to enjoy the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m. with “Saluting Buffalo Soldiers” being the theme this year. The celebration will start at the Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion parking lot and will go through North Forest Park Blvd. along Clear Fork of the Trinity River.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Woods, commander of the Texas State Guard headquartered at Camp Mabry in Austin, is being honored as the Ceremonial Marshal of this year’s parade.

The 36th Infantry Division Band of the Texas Army National Guard, stationed at Camp Mabry, will lead the march. The famed Horse Cavalry Detachment of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas will saddle up. The 1st Cav. Soldiers, wearing historic uniforms, will display skills that horse-mounted cavalrymen have used for more than 200 years. While the cavalry has evolved over the years, to include tanks and even helicopters, the Army has kept the heritage of the horse-mounted cavalrymen alive.

2022 Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade

Friday, November 11

11 a.m.

Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St.

Fort Worth

