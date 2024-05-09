weather

Rain chances increasing ahead of Mother's Day

Sunday is looking rainy in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

An upper-level storm system is bringing increasing chances for rain on Sunday, Mother's Day. Rain and storm chances begin Saturday night an continue on Sunday.

The good news is the severe weather threat is low. Some storms could produce heavy rain and small hail. With areas of heavy rain expected in already water logged areas localized flooding may occur.

Temperatures will also be cooler than normal. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The normal high this time of year is around 80 degrees. The entire weekend will not be a wash out. The will be dry times on Sunday and Saturday will be dry.

