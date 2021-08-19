Find your new fur-ever friend with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive August 23 – September 19. Participating shelters are giving you the perfect opportunity to grow your family by waiving their adoption fees for one week, September 13 – September 19; however, other fees may apply.
During the summer, many of the shelters swell with surrendered pets after spring births. They are often forced to euthanize animals because they do not have the space to accommodate them all. To date, nearly 45,000 pets found their fur-ever homes in the DFW area, and over 500,000 across the country. You can help us Clear the Shelters this year. Every adoption is a life saved!
To find your fur-ever furry friend, your closest participating shelter, and other interesting articles, visit www.cleartheshelters.com or refer to the list below:
Clear the Shelters 2021
Saturday, August 23 – September 19
Adoption Fees Waived September 13 – September 19 ONLY
COVID-19 protocols will be observed
Please check with your shelter for their hours of operation.
PARTICIPATING SHELTERS:
(List in Alphabetical Order by City)
ALLEN
Allen Animal Shelter
770 S Allen Heights Drive
Allen, Texas 75002
214-509-4378
ALVARADO
Alvarado Animal Shelter
602 South Parkway
Alvarado, Texas 76009
817-666-7401
ARLINGTON
Arlington Animal Services
1000 SE Green Oaks Boulevard
Arlington, Texas 76018
817-459-6269
BEDFORD
City of Bedford Animal Shelter
1809 Reliance Parkway
Bedford, Texas 76201
817-952-2191
BENBROOK
Humane Society of North Texas Benbrook Waggin’ Tails
9009 Benbrook Boulevard
Benbrook, Texas 76126
817-249-3647
BOWIE
Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E Wise Street
Bowie, Texas 76230
940-841-2774
BURLESON
Burleson Animal Services
775 SE John Jones
Burleson, Texas 76028
817-426-9283
CARROLLTON
Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Road
Carrollton, Texas 75006
(972) 466-3420
Operation Kindness
3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972-418-7297
CEDAR HILL
Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
1150 E Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
972-291-5335
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Drive
Cleburne, Texas 76033
817-556-8895
COPPELL
City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S Coppell Road
Coppell, Texas 75019
972-304-3515
CROWLEY
Crowley Animal Services
101 E. Hampton Road
Crowley, Texas 76036
817-297-2201
DALLAS
A Different Breed Animal Rescue
11700 Preston Road Suite 660 PMB 335
Dallas, Texas 75230
972-979-3455
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-670-3111
SPCA of Texas in Dallas
2400 Lone Star Drive
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-742-7722
DENTON
Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center
(City of Denton Animal Shelter)
3717 N Elm Street
Denton, Texas 76207
940-349-7594
EULESS
City of Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way
Euless, Texas 76040
817-685-1594
FARMERS BRANCH
City of Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Lane
Farmers Branch, Texas 75234
972-919-8770
FLOWER MOUND
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Road
Flower Mound, Texas 75077
972-874-6390
FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
Fort Worth, Texas 76177
817-392-7117
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76119
817-392-1234
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth, Texas 76109
817-392-6561
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
North Animal Campus
351 Hillshire Drive
Fort Worth, Texas 76052
817-392-1294
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Fort Worth
1840 E Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76103
817-332-4768
GAINESVILLE
Noah’s Ark SPCA
2501 N Weaver Street
Gainesville, Texas 76240
940-665-9800
GARLAND
Garland Animal Services
600 Tower Street
Garland, Texas 75040
972-205-3570
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Animal Services
2222 W Warrior Trail
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
972-237-8573
GRAPEVINE
Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Drive
Grapevine, Texas 76051
817-410-3370
GUN BARREL CITY
Straydog, Inc.
P.O. Box 1465
Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147
903-479-3497
HIGHLAND VILLAGE
Highland Village Animal Services
2810 Justin Road
Highland Village, Texas 75077
469-444-0915
HURST
City of Hurst Animal Services
891 Cannon Drive
Hurst, Texas 76054
817-788-7216
IRVING
DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-7788
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-2256
JOSHUA
Joshua Animal Control
100 Santa Fe Street
Joshua, Texas 76058
817-774-9450
KELLER
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Keller Regional
330 Rufe Snow Drive
Keller, Texas76248
817-743-4711
LANCASTER
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street
Lancaster, Texas 75146
972-218-1210
LEWISVILLE
Lewisville Animal Services
995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard
Lewisville, Texas 75057
972-219-3478
LITTLE ELM
Little Elm Animal Services
1605 Mark Tree Lane
Little Elm, Texas 75068
972-377-1898
LONE OAK
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 FM 2737
Lone Oak, Texas 75453
903-662-8125
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Boulevard
Mansfield, Texas 76063
817-276-4799
MCKINNEY
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Avenue
McKinney, Texas 75071
972-547-7292
MESQUITE
Mesquite Animal Services
1650 Gross Road
Mesquite, Texas 75149
972-216-6283
MEXIA
The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp
838 Krisker Lane
Mexia, Texas 76667
254-424-3234
MURPHY
City of Murphy Animal Shelter
205 N Murphy Road
Murphy, Texas 75094
972-468-4226
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Boulevard
North Richland Hills, Texas 76180
817-427-6570
PLANO
Dallas Cat Rescue DBA Cat Matchers
P.O. Box 262571
Plano, Texas 75026
972-458-7877
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W Plano Parkway
Plano, Texas 75093
972-769-4226
RED OAK
Red Oak Animal Care and Control
411 W Read Oak Road
Red Oak, Texas 75154
214-399-7730
RICHARDSON
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Drive
Richardson, Texas 75081
972-744-4480
RICHLAND HILLS
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Boulevard
Richland Hills, Texas 76118
817-616-3769
ROYSE CITY
Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N Josephine Street
Royse City, Texas 75189
214-934-9352
SACHSE
Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Road
Sachse, Texas 75048
972-675-9662
SAGINAW
City of Saginaw Animal Services
205 Brenda Lane
Saginaw, Texas 76179
817-230-0458
SEAGOVILLE
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E Malloy Bridge Road
Seagoville, Texas 75159
972-287-6838
TOOL
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 CR 2403
Tool, Texas 75143
903-432-3422
WATAUGA
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road
Watauga, Texas 76137
817-656-9614
WAXAHACHIE
SPCA of Texas’ Ellis County Animal Care Center
2570 FM Road 878
Waxahachie, Texas 76165
972-935-0756
Waxahachie Animal Shelter
191 Lions Park Road
Waxahachie, Texas 75165
469-309-4150
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane
Weatherford, Texas 76086
817-598-4181
WYLIE
City of Wyle Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane Building 100
Wylie, Texas 75098
972-429-8047