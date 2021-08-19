North Texas

Clear the Shelters 2021

By Nada J. Ruddock and Kiana Freeman

Clear the Shelters Yard Lettering
Nada J. Ruddock

Find your new fur-ever friend with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive August 23 – September 19. Participating shelters are giving you the perfect opportunity to grow your family by waiving their adoption fees for one week, September 13 – September 19; however, other fees may apply.

During the summer, many of the shelters swell with surrendered pets after spring births. They are often forced to euthanize animals because they do not have the space to accommodate them all. To date, nearly 45,000 pets found their fur-ever homes in the DFW area, and over 500,000 across the country. You can help us Clear the Shelters this year. Every adoption is a life saved!

To find your fur-ever furry friend, your closest participating shelter, and other interesting articles, visit www.cleartheshelters.com or refer to the list below:

Saturday, August 23 – September 19
Adoption Fees Waived September 13 – September 19 ONLY
COVID-19 protocols will be observed
Please check with your shelter for their hours of operation.

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS:
(List in Alphabetical Order by City)

ALLEN

Allen Animal Shelter
770 S Allen Heights Drive
Allen, Texas 75002
214-509-4378

ALVARADO

Alvarado Animal Shelter
602 South Parkway
Alvarado, Texas 76009
817-666-7401

ARLINGTON

Arlington Animal Services
1000 SE Green Oaks Boulevard
Arlington, Texas 76018
817-459-6269

BEDFORD

City of Bedford Animal Shelter
1809 Reliance Parkway
Bedford, Texas 76201
817-952-2191

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas Benbrook Waggin’ Tails
9009 Benbrook Boulevard
Benbrook, Texas 76126
817-249-3647

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E Wise Street
Bowie, Texas 76230
940-841-2774

BURLESON

Burleson Animal Services
775 SE John Jones
Burleson, Texas 76028
817-426-9283

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Road
Carrollton, Texas 75006
(972) 466-3420

Operation Kindness
3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972-418-7297

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
1150 E Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
972-291-5335

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Drive
Cleburne, Texas 76033
817-556-8895

COPPELL

City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S Coppell Road
Coppell, Texas 75019
972-304-3515

CROWLEY

Crowley Animal Services
101 E. Hampton Road
Crowley, Texas 76036
817-297-2201

DALLAS

A Different Breed Animal Rescue
11700 Preston Road Suite 660 PMB 335
Dallas, Texas 75230
972-979-3455

Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-670-3111

SPCA of Texas in Dallas
2400 Lone Star Drive
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-742-7722

DENTON

Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center
(City of Denton Animal Shelter)
3717 N Elm Street
Denton, Texas 76207
940-349-7594

EULESS

City of Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way
Euless, Texas 76040
817-685-1594

FARMERS BRANCH

City of Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Lane
Farmers Branch, Texas 75234
972-919-8770

FLOWER MOUND

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Road
Flower Mound, Texas 75077
972-874-6390

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
Fort Worth, Texas 76177
817-392-7117

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76119
817-392-1234

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth, Texas 76109
817-392-6561

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
North Animal Campus
351 Hillshire Drive
Fort Worth, Texas 76052
817-392-1294

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Fort Worth
1840 E Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76103
817-332-4768

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark SPCA
2501 N Weaver Street
Gainesville, Texas 76240
940-665-9800

GARLAND

Garland Animal Services
600 Tower Street
Garland, Texas 75040
972-205-3570

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services
2222 W Warrior Trail
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
972-237-8573

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Drive
Grapevine, Texas 76051
817-410-3370

GUN BARREL CITY

Straydog, Inc.
P.O. Box 1465
Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147
903-479-3497

HIGHLAND VILLAGE

Highland Village Animal Services
2810 Justin Road
Highland Village, Texas 75077
469-444-0915

HURST

City of Hurst Animal Services
891 Cannon Drive
Hurst, Texas 76054
817-788-7216

IRVING

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-7788

Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-2256

JOSHUA

Joshua Animal Control
100 Santa Fe Street
Joshua, Texas 76058
817-774-9450

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Keller Regional
330 Rufe Snow Drive
Keller, Texas76248
817-743-4711

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street
Lancaster, Texas 75146
972-218-1210

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services
995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard
Lewisville, Texas 75057
972-219-3478

LITTLE ELM

Little Elm Animal Services
1605 Mark Tree Lane
Little Elm, Texas 75068
972-377-1898

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 FM 2737
Lone Oak, Texas 75453
903-662-8125

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Boulevard
Mansfield, Texas 76063
817-276-4799

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Avenue
McKinney, Texas 75071
972-547-7292

MESQUITE

Mesquite Animal Services
1650 Gross Road
Mesquite, Texas 75149
972-216-6283

MEXIA

The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp
838 Krisker Lane
Mexia, Texas 76667
254-424-3234

MURPHY

City of Murphy Animal Shelter
205 N Murphy Road
Murphy, Texas 75094
972-468-4226

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Boulevard
North Richland Hills, Texas 76180
817-427-6570

PLANO

Dallas Cat Rescue DBA Cat Matchers
P.O. Box 262571
Plano, Texas 75026
972-458-7877

Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W Plano Parkway
Plano, Texas 75093
972-769-4226

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Care and Control
411 W Read Oak Road
Red Oak, Texas 75154
214-399-7730

RICHARDSON

Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Drive
Richardson, Texas 75081
972-744-4480

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Boulevard
Richland Hills, Texas 76118
817-616-3769

ROYSE CITY

Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N Josephine Street
Royse City, Texas 75189
214-934-9352

SACHSE

Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Road
Sachse, Texas 75048
972-675-9662

SAGINAW

City of Saginaw Animal Services
205 Brenda Lane
Saginaw, Texas 76179
817-230-0458

SEAGOVILLE

Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E Malloy Bridge Road
Seagoville, Texas 75159
972-287-6838

TOOL

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 CR 2403
Tool, Texas 75143
903-432-3422

WATAUGA

Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road
Watauga, Texas 76137
817-656-9614

WAXAHACHIE

SPCA of Texas’ Ellis County Animal Care Center
2570 FM Road 878
Waxahachie, Texas 76165
972-935-0756

Waxahachie Animal Shelter
191 Lions Park Road
Waxahachie, Texas 75165
469-309-4150

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane
Weatherford, Texas 76086
817-598-4181

WYLIE

City of Wyle Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane Building 100
Wylie, Texas 75098
972-429-8047

