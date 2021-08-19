Find your new fur-ever friend with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive August 23 – September 19. Participating shelters are giving you the perfect opportunity to grow your family by waiving their adoption fees for one week, September 13 – September 19; however, other fees may apply.

During the summer, many of the shelters swell with surrendered pets after spring births. They are often forced to euthanize animals because they do not have the space to accommodate them all. To date, nearly 45,000 pets found their fur-ever homes in the DFW area, and over 500,000 across the country. You can help us Clear the Shelters this year. Every adoption is a life saved!

To find your fur-ever furry friend, your closest participating shelter, and other interesting articles, visit www.cleartheshelters.com or refer to the list below:

Clear the Shelters 2021

Saturday, August 23 – September 19

Adoption Fees Waived September 13 – September 19 ONLY

COVID-19 protocols will be observed

Please check with your shelter for their hours of operation.

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS:

(List in Alphabetical Order by City)

ALLEN

Allen Animal Shelter

770 S Allen Heights Drive

Allen, Texas 75002

214-509-4378

ALVARADO

Alvarado Animal Shelter

602 South Parkway

Alvarado, Texas 76009

817-666-7401

ARLINGTON

Arlington Animal Services

1000 SE Green Oaks Boulevard

Arlington, Texas 76018

817-459-6269

BEDFORD

City of Bedford Animal Shelter

1809 Reliance Parkway

Bedford, Texas 76201

817-952-2191

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas Benbrook Waggin’ Tails

9009 Benbrook Boulevard

Benbrook, Texas 76126

817-249-3647

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter

1504 E Wise Street

Bowie, Texas 76230

940-841-2774

BURLESON

Burleson Animal Services

775 SE John Jones

Burleson, Texas 76028

817-426-9283

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Road

Carrollton, Texas 75006

(972) 466-3420

Operation Kindness

3201 Earhart Drive

Carrollton, Texas 75006

972-418-7297

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

1150 E Pleasant Run Road

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

972-291-5335

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Animal Services

2375 Service Drive

Cleburne, Texas 76033

817-556-8895

COPPELL

City of Coppell Animal Services

821 S Coppell Road

Coppell, Texas 75019

972-304-3515

CROWLEY

Crowley Animal Services

101 E. Hampton Road

Crowley, Texas 76036

817-297-2201

DALLAS

A Different Breed Animal Rescue

11700 Preston Road Suite 660 PMB 335

Dallas, Texas 75230

972-979-3455

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, Texas 75212

214-670-3111

SPCA of Texas in Dallas

2400 Lone Star Drive

Dallas, Texas 75212

214-742-7722

DENTON

Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center

(City of Denton Animal Shelter)

3717 N Elm Street

Denton, Texas 76207

940-349-7594

EULESS

City of Euless Animal Services

1517 Westpark Way

Euless, Texas 76040

817-685-1594

FARMERS BRANCH

City of Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Lane

Farmers Branch, Texas 75234

972-919-8770

FLOWER MOUND

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Road

Flower Mound, Texas 75077

972-874-6390

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

2901 Texas Sage Trail

Fort Worth, Texas 76177

817-392-7117

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center

4900 Martin Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817-392-1234

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

4800 SW Loop 820

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

817-392-6561

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

North Animal Campus

351 Hillshire Drive

Fort Worth, Texas 76052

817-392-1294

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Fort Worth

1840 E Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76103

817-332-4768

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark SPCA

2501 N Weaver Street

Gainesville, Texas 76240

940-665-9800

GARLAND

Garland Animal Services

600 Tower Street

Garland, Texas 75040

972-205-3570

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services

2222 W Warrior Trail

Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

972-237-8573

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services

500 Shady Brook Drive

Grapevine, Texas 76051

817-410-3370

GUN BARREL CITY

Straydog, Inc.

P.O. Box 1465

Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147

903-479-3497

HIGHLAND VILLAGE

Highland Village Animal Services

2810 Justin Road

Highland Village, Texas 75077

469-444-0915

HURST

City of Hurst Animal Services

891 Cannon Drive

Hurst, Texas 76054

817-788-7216

IRVING

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-7788

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-2256

JOSHUA

Joshua Animal Control

100 Santa Fe Street

Joshua, Texas 76058

817-774-9450

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Keller Regional

330 Rufe Snow Drive

Keller, Texas76248

817-743-4711

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street

Lancaster, Texas 75146

972-218-1210

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services

995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard

Lewisville, Texas 75057

972-219-3478

LITTLE ELM

Little Elm Animal Services

1605 Mark Tree Lane

Little Elm, Texas 75068

972-377-1898

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 FM 2737

Lone Oak, Texas 75453

903-662-8125

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Boulevard

Mansfield, Texas 76063

817-276-4799

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Avenue

McKinney, Texas 75071

972-547-7292

MESQUITE

Mesquite Animal Services

1650 Gross Road

Mesquite, Texas 75149

972-216-6283

MEXIA

The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp

838 Krisker Lane

Mexia, Texas 76667

254-424-3234

MURPHY

City of Murphy Animal Shelter

205 N Murphy Road

Murphy, Texas 75094

972-468-4226

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Boulevard

North Richland Hills, Texas 76180

817-427-6570

PLANO

Dallas Cat Rescue DBA Cat Matchers

P.O. Box 262571

Plano, Texas 75026

972-458-7877

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W Plano Parkway

Plano, Texas 75093

972-769-4226

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Care and Control

411 W Read Oak Road

Red Oak, Texas 75154

214-399-7730

RICHARDSON

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Drive

Richardson, Texas 75081

972-744-4480

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Boulevard

Richland Hills, Texas 76118

817-616-3769

ROYSE CITY

Royse City Animal Shelter

1101 N Josephine Street

Royse City, Texas 75189

214-934-9352

SACHSE

Sachse Animal Shelter

6436 Sachse Road

Sachse, Texas 75048

972-675-9662

SAGINAW

City of Saginaw Animal Services

205 Brenda Lane

Saginaw, Texas 76179

817-230-0458

SEAGOVILLE

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E Malloy Bridge Road

Seagoville, Texas 75159

972-287-6838

TOOL

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

10200 CR 2403

Tool, Texas 75143

903-432-3422

WATAUGA

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Road

Watauga, Texas 76137

817-656-9614

WAXAHACHIE

SPCA of Texas’ Ellis County Animal Care Center

2570 FM Road 878

Waxahachie, Texas 76165

972-935-0756

Waxahachie Animal Shelter

191 Lions Park Road

Waxahachie, Texas 75165

469-309-4150

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane

Weatherford, Texas 76086

817-598-4181

WYLIE

City of Wyle Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Lane Building 100

Wylie, Texas 75098

972-429-8047