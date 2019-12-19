Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration 2020

Join us in honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending any or all of the Arlington MLK Day Celebrations scheduled for Jan. 17 – 20.
There are exciting and rewarding events to enjoy throughout this four-day event. Please visit ArlingtonMLK.com for a complete list of events.
Friday, Jan, 17
MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet
6 p.m., UT Arlington, Bluebonnet Ballroom, E.H. Hereford University Center
Tickets: UTATickets.com
Saturday, Jan. 18
MLK Advancing the Dream Step Show
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bowie High School
Tickets Available at the Door
Saturday, Jan. 18
Poetry Meets Jazz
7 p.m., UT-Arlington’s Bluebonnet Ballroom, E. H. Hereford University Center
Tickets: UTATickets.com
Sunday, Jan. 19
Dr. King/Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service
First Baptist Church of Arlington
Free Admission
Monday, Jan. 20
Zeb Strong, Jr. Day of Service
Volunteers gather at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex
Assignments will be made on-site
Monday, Jan. 20
MLK Day of Service Festival, City Center Plaza, Free Admission
Monday, Jan. 20
MLK Youth Musical Extravaganza
4 p.m., Metro Center, Fielder Church
Free Admission