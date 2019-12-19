Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration 2020

Join us in honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending any or all of the Arlington MLK Day Celebrations scheduled for Jan. 17 – 20.

There are exciting and rewarding events to enjoy throughout this four-day event. Please visit ArlingtonMLK.com for a complete list of events.

Friday, Jan, 17

MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet

6 p.m., UT Arlington, Bluebonnet Ballroom, E.H. Hereford University Center

Tickets: UTATickets.com

Saturday, Jan. 18

MLK Advancing the Dream Step Show

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bowie High School

Tickets Available at the Door

Saturday, Jan. 18

Poetry Meets Jazz

7 p.m., UT-Arlington’s Bluebonnet Ballroom, E. H. Hereford University Center

Tickets: UTATickets.com

Sunday, Jan. 19

Dr. King/Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service

First Baptist Church of Arlington

Free Admission

Monday, Jan. 20

Zeb Strong, Jr. Day of Service

Volunteers gather at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex

Assignments will be made on-site

Monday, Jan. 20

MLK Day of Service Festival, City Center Plaza, Free Admission

Monday, Jan. 20

MLK Youth Musical Extravaganza

4 p.m., Metro Center, Fielder Church

Free Admission