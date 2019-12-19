mlk

Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration 2020

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with NBC 5 and the City of Arlington, Jan 17-20

Join us in honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending any or all of the Arlington MLK Day Celebrations scheduled for Jan. 17 – 20.

There are exciting and rewarding events to enjoy throughout this four-day event. Please visit ArlingtonMLK.com for a complete list of events.

Friday, Jan, 17
MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet
6 p.m., UT Arlington, Bluebonnet Ballroom, E.H. Hereford University Center
Tickets: UTATickets.com

Saturday, Jan. 18
MLK Advancing the Dream Step Show
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bowie High School
Tickets Available at the Door

Saturday, Jan. 18
Poetry Meets Jazz
7 p.m., UT-Arlington’s Bluebonnet Ballroom, E. H. Hereford University Center
Tickets: UTATickets.com

Sunday, Jan. 19
Dr. King/Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service
First Baptist Church of Arlington
Free Admission

Monday, Jan. 20
Zeb Strong, Jr. Day of Service
Volunteers gather at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex
Assignments will be made on-site

Monday, Jan. 20
MLK Day of Service Festival, City Center Plaza, Free Admission

Monday, Jan. 20
MLK Youth Musical Extravaganza
4 p.m., Metro Center, Fielder Church
Free Admission

