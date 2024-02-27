NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to the 3rd Annual Hey Chica! Latina Leadership Summit 2024

Hey Chica! Latina Leadership Summit is a movement for Latinas looking to collaborate with their sisters in the community who are leaders, advocates, and influencers to curate their dream goals with passio. Ladies are invited to come feel inspired, enhance their business, grow, network, and discover new friends in an amazing and beautiful experience!

These experiences are designed to deliver real-life conversations about sisterhood, hustles, and hurdles while building lifelong friendships and opportunities. Our panel discussions are thought out with intention, and purpose and served up on a one-day program with local spotlights and other stimulating activations.

Hey Chica! Will help the new generation of curious business creatives, entrepreneurs, and leading ladies spark conversations around the topics they are passionate about. From influencer marketing, community leadership, brand building, and the power of collaboration.

Participants are destined to meet other talented, like-minded women with the passion to build a brand and community.

Hey Chica! started in Dallas in 2016 and hosted over 300 women.

Summit Agenda:

• Registration Opens 8:30AM

• Breakfast

• Mid-Day Snacks

• Full Lunch

• Fun Activations and Hey Chica STORE fully activated with partners

• Swag Gift Bags with Merch

• The Conference Program will focus on IMPACT, Corporate Representation, Growth, EQUITY and Culture.

FAQS: