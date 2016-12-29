Woman Falls Into Hole, Husband Jumps in to Rescue Her

Cash Fire Department's technical rescue team works to rescue a woman who fell into a hole in Quinlan and her husband, who jumped in to save her, Wednesday night.

Hunt County authorities said they rescued a woman who fell into a hole and her husband, who jumped in to be with her, Wednesday night.

Firefighters said the woman fell into the hole in the 1800 block of Dove Drive in Quinlan at about 9:30 p.m. Authorities said her husband then jumped in to save her.

Cash firefighters responded to a call at the scene and requested a technical rescue team.

Authorities said the rescue team arrived about 15 minutes later and rescued both people from the hole by 10 p.m.

The woman was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.