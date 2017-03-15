Search Intensifies For Missing Retired Dallas Firefighter

Dozens of Hunt County Sheriff's deputies, Rockwall County emergency responders, K9 units and Dallas firefighters descended on the Wal-Mart parking lot in Quinlan early Wednesday morning to resume the search for 70 year-old Michael Chambers, a retired Dallas firefighter who was last seen at the store on Friday.

NBC 5 obtained the surveillance video of Chambers making a purchase there Friday morning and then leaving.

There was nothing suspicious to lead investigators to believe he was being followed, though suspicions rose when blood was found in a work shed on his property along Farm-to-Market Road 2101 -- one of many areas rescue crews zoned in on Wednesday.

"We're chomping at the bits trying to do something. We feel useless when we're sitting at home doing nothing," said Jake Escamilla.

Escamilla, a fellow retired Dallas firefighter and close friend of Chambers, joined the search effort and cased roughly 10 acres of property surrounding Chambers Quinlan home.

K9 units tipped off handlers to a pond area across the street but exhaustive efforts turned up nothing.

Chambers has been missing since Friday night. Family members said he's in good health and didn't have any signs of dementia, which is why investigators are so puzzled with his sudden disappearance.

"The more time that passes the greater concern we have for Mr. Chambers," said Sgt. Jeff Haines, with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. "We want to do everything in our power to locate Mr. Chambers and hopefully have a good ending to this story."

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office said it's a desperate search for answers in a case with few leads and little evidence.

Chambers is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.