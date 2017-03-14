Investigators continue to search for clues in the disappearance of a retired Dallas firefighter in Hunt County.

Investigators are combing for clues into the mysterious disappearance of a retired Dallas firefighter in Hunt County.

Michael Chambers, 70, was last seen Friday.

Right now, investigators are trying to figure out whether he left on his own or if he was forced to leave.

Detectives spent Tuesday interviewing people about the case, according to a spokesperson for the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson said they couldn't elaborate.

Investigators also spent the day going over details of the case with Texas Rangers, the spokesperson said.

In Quinlan, missing-person fliers are going up in stores and restaurants around town, including the Dairy Queen where employees say Chambers was frequent customer.

"He comes in here with his wife all the time, and he's such a nice man, so everybody's just praying for him," said assistant manager Jamie Weathers.

Chambers's last known sighting was at a Wal-Mart store located next to the Dairy Queen.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Chambers walking out of the store at about 11a.m. on Friday, March 10.

It was revealed Monday that a small amount of blood was found in a shop at Chambers's Quinlan home. The blood is being tested to determine to whom it belongs.

Investigators say Chambers spoke with his wife on the phone at about 8 a.m. Friday. She called 911 when she arrived home that evening at about 7 p.m. and he wasn't there, they said.

As the investigation unfolds, people in the tight-knit town are eager for answers, and some are concerned for their safety.

"It's something really unusual, and it's kind of scary to think somebody just disappeared, because you don't really know what happened to him. It could happen to other people," said lifelong Quinlan resident Brenda Nelson.