For nearly two decades, Southwest Center Mall in Oak Cliff has been in decline. On Saturday, city and community leaders celebrated the unveiling of an ambitious plan to revitalize Southern Dallas' only mall.

The plans call for a Marriott Courtyard hotel, office and green space, tech incubator, and apartments. It was also announced that the mall would return to its former name: Red Bird Mall.

Dallas investor Peter Brodsky presented his vision to more than a hundred residents and store owners gathered at the once vibrant and bustling mall.

Brodsky purchased a large portion of the facility in 2015. Since that time he's worked closely with city and community leaders to craft a redevelopment that would be supported by local residents.

Brodsky said the construction will be done in phases, with the bulk beginning in late 2017 or early 2018.

Executing the plan is far from a done deal. Funding still needs to be secured, and the city could be asked to chip in millions of dollars. Many feel the mall also needs a public relations makeover.

"It just needs a little TLC," said Councilman Erik Wilson. "It hasn’t had it so while it may seem expensive, the benefits outweigh whats being asked to help it be successful."

Wilson said the mall is a gem for the city and worth the potential investment.

Wilson said the project will receive a $2.4 million grant and possibly be on the hook for $20 million in infrastructure costs. The city is also planning to increase access, building exit ramps off Highway 67 and Interstate 20. Road construction will begin later this year, Wilson said.

Cleotis Spearman has owned one of the oldest shops in the mall for 25 years -- N-Zone, an embroidery shop he runs with his wife.

Spearman heard Brodsky's plan Saturday morning and said the vision impressed him.

"He's showing you what he's trying to do," Spearman said. "He bought all of the properties, out of his own pocket. He'll make it work."

Residents admit that there is a perception problem and they're fighting to remove the stigma that the mall and surrounding area is not safe.

Just hours after the announcement, a suspect from a home burglary fled into the mall.

Several police officers scoured the area, but Dallas Police said they did not locate the suspect in the mall.

The entire mall eventually closed early.