Dallas police searched the Southwest Center Mall on Saturday evening after a burglary suspect's car was spotted in the parking lot.

The burglary happened in the 4100 block of Altoona Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to a Dallas police spokesperson.

Three suspects were sitting in the car when police approached. Two suspects were taken into custody, but a third suspect ran into the mall, police said.

After an extensive search inside the mall, police said the suspect was no longer in the area.

A description of the fleeing suspect was not immediately available.

After some stores locked their doors during the search, the entire mall eventually closed early.

Just hours before the police incident started, Mayor Mike Rawlings appeared at the mall, along with other city leaders and about a 100 residents, to announce plans to revitalize and rename the declining mall that some say has become unsafe.

Peter Brodsky, who bought a large portion of the mall last year, plans to bring back the mall's original name, Red Bird Mall, and add green space, apartments and a tech incubator.

Macy's recently announced they'd be closing their store at the mall as part of a nationwide downsizing.