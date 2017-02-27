Newy Scruggs Wins NBC 5 Anchor Oscar Ballot Contest

The winner of the NBC 5 anchor Oscar ballot contest is... Newy Scruggs!
On Friday we posted the Oscar picks for the NBC 5 anchors, and come Monday morning, NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs was the winner of the pool.
Newy got 16 picks right to Gary's 15.
We have to mention, Gary Cogill chose two winners in a couple of categories but Newy still beat Gary.
That would still hold true if the Oscar flub of the decade had been true and La La Land won best picture, since both Newy and Gary picked it to win.
Gary and Newy’s picks were neck and neck throughout, but Best Sound Mixing is where Newy correctly picked Hacksaw Ridge -- see below:
Best Picture
Newy: La La Land
Gary: La La Land
Winner: Moonlight
Best Director
Newy: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Gary: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Winner: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Best Actor
Newy: Denzel Washington, Fences
Gary: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Winner: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress
Newy: Emma Stone, La La Land
Gary: Emma Stone, La La Land
Winner: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Newy: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Gary: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Winner: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Newy: Viola Davis, Fences
Gary: Viola Davis, Fences
Winner: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Screenplay
Newy: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Gary: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Winner: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Best Adapted Screenplay
Newy: Moonlight
Gary: Moonlight
Winner: Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
Newy: Zootopia
Gary: Zootopia & Kubo and the Two Strings
Winner: Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film
Newy: The Salesman
Gary: A Man Called Ove & Tony Erdmann
Winner: The Salesman
Best Documentary Feature
Newy: 13th
Gary: O.J.: Made in America
Winner: O.J.: Made in America
Best Documentary Short Subject
Newy: The White Helmets
Gary: The White Helmet & Joe's Violin
Winner: The White Helmets
Best Cinematography
Newy: La La Land
Gary: La La Land
Winner: La La Land
Best Film Editing
Newy: La La Land
Gary: La La Land
Winner: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Production Design
Newy: La La Land
Gary: La La Land
Winner: La La Land
Best Costume Design
Newy: Jackie
Gary: Jackie
Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Original Score
Newy: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Gary: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Winner: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Best Original Song
Newy: "City of Stars" from La La Land
Gary: "City of Stars" from La La Land
Winner: "City of Stars" from La La Land
Best Visual Effects
Newy: The Jungle Book
Gary: The Jungle Book
Winner: The Jungle Book
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Newy: Star Trek Beyond
Gary: Star Trek Beyond
Winner: Suicide Squad
Best Sound Mixing
Newy: Hacksaw Ridge
Gary: La La Land
Winner: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Short Film - Animated
Newy: Piper
Gary: Piper & Pearl
Winner: Piper
Best Short film - Live Action
Newy: La femme et Le TGV
Gary: Timecode
Winner: Sing
Best Sound Editing
Newy: Hacksaw Ridge
Gary: Hacksaw Ridge & La La Land
Winner: Arrival
So what does Newy win? Originally it was pride in knowing he beat the movie critic, but Gary put together a swag bag of memorabilia from this year's Oscars, some free movie passes and a piece of the red carpet from the 2005 Academy Awards.Did we mention, Gary is a class act.
So how did the rest of the NBC 5 team fare?
16 – Newy Scruggs
15 – Gary Cogill
13 – Katy Blakey
12 – Marc Fein
10 – Kristi Nelson
10 – Cory Smith
9 – Meredith Land
9 – Bianca Castro
8 – Kris Gutierrez
8 – Samantha Davies
7 – Deborah Ferguson
7 – Kristin Dickerson
5 – Johnny Archer
4 – David Finfrock
4 – Brian Curtis
4 – Rick Mitchell