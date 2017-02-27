Newy Scruggs Wins NBC 5 Anchor Oscar Ballot Contest | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Newy Scruggs Wins NBC 5 Anchor Oscar Ballot Contest

    Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
    One of the best picture Oscar statuettes appears off stage as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce the best picture winner at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    The winner of the NBC 5 anchor Oscar ballot contest is... Newy Scruggs!

    On Friday we posted the Oscar picks for the NBC 5 anchors, and come Monday morning, NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs was the winner of the pool.

    Newy got 16 picks right to Gary's 15.

    We have to mention, Gary Cogill chose two winners in a couple of categories but Newy still beat Gary.

    That would still hold true if the Oscar flub of the decade had been true and La La Land won best picture, since both Newy and Gary picked it to win.

    Gary and Newy’s picks were neck and neck throughout, but Best Sound Mixing is where Newy correctly picked Hacksaw Ridge -- see below:

    Best Picture
    Newy: La La Land
    Gary: La La Land
    Winner: Moonlight

    Best Director
    Newy: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
    Gary: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
    Winner: La La Land, Damien Chazelle

    Best Actor
    Newy: Denzel Washington, Fences
    Gary: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
    Winner: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

    Best Actress
    Newy: Emma Stone, La La Land
    Gary: Emma Stone, La La Land
    Winner: Emma Stone, La La Land

    Best Supporting Actor
    Newy: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
    Gary: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
    Winner: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

    Best Supporting Actress
    Newy: Viola Davis, Fences
    Gary: Viola Davis, Fences
    Winner: Viola Davis, Fences

    Best Original Screenplay
    Newy: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
    Gary: La La Land, Damien Chazelle
    Winner: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

    Best Adapted Screenplay
    Newy: Moonlight
    Gary: Moonlight
    Winner: Moonlight

    Best Animated Feature
    Newy: Zootopia
    Gary: Zootopia & Kubo and the Two Strings
    Winner: Zootopia

    Best Foreign Language Film
    Newy: The Salesman
    Gary: A Man Called Ove & Tony Erdmann
    Winner: The Salesman

    Best Documentary Feature
    Newy: 13th
    Gary: O.J.: Made in America
    Winner: O.J.: Made in America

    Best Documentary Short Subject
    Newy: The White Helmets
    Gary: The White Helmet & Joe's Violin
    Winner: The White Helmets

    Best Cinematography
    Newy: La La Land
    Gary: La La Land
    Winner: La La Land

    Best Film Editing
    Newy: La La Land
    Gary: La La Land
    Winner: Hacksaw Ridge

    Best Production Design
    Newy: La La Land
    Gary: La La Land
    Winner: La La Land

    Best Costume Design
    Newy: Jackie
    Gary: Jackie
    Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

    Best Original Score
    Newy: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
    Gary: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
    Winner: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

    Best Original Song
    Newy: "City of Stars" from La La Land
    Gary: "City of Stars" from La La Land
    Winner: "City of Stars" from La La Land

    Best Visual Effects
    Newy: The Jungle Book
    Gary: The Jungle Book
    Winner: The Jungle Book

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling
    Newy: Star Trek Beyond
    Gary: Star Trek Beyond
    Winner: Suicide Squad

    Best Sound Mixing
    Newy: Hacksaw Ridge
    Gary: La La Land
    Winner: Hacksaw Ridge

    Best Short Film - Animated
    Newy: Piper
    Gary: Piper & Pearl
    Winner: Piper

    Best Short film - Live Action
    Newy: La femme et Le TGV
    Gary: Timecode
    Winner: Sing

    Best Sound Editing
    Newy: Hacksaw Ridge
    Gary: Hacksaw Ridge & La La Land
    Winner: Arrival


    So what does Newy win? Originally it was pride in knowing he beat the movie critic, but Gary put together a swag bag of memorabilia from this year's Oscars, some free movie passes and a piece of the red carpet from the 2005 Academy Awards.Did we mention, Gary is a class act.

    So how did the rest of the NBC 5 team fare?

    16 – Newy Scruggs
    15 – Gary Cogill
    13 – Katy Blakey
    12 – Marc Fein
    10 – Kristi Nelson
    10 – Cory Smith
    9 – Meredith Land
    9 – Bianca Castro
    8 – Kris Gutierrez
    8 – Samantha Davies
    7 – Deborah Ferguson
    7 – Kristin Dickerson
    5 – Johnny Archer
    4 – David Finfrock
    4 – Brian Curtis
    4 – Rick Mitchell


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
