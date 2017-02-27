Newy Scruggs Wins NBC 5 Anchor Oscar Ballot Contest

One of the best picture Oscar statuettes appears off stage as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce the best picture winner at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The winner of the NBC 5 anchor Oscar ballot contest is... Newy Scruggs!

On Friday we posted the Oscar picks for the NBC 5 anchors, and come Monday morning, NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs was the winner of the pool.

An Awards Show of Firsts: Records Set at the 89th Oscars

Newy got 16 picks right to Gary's 15.

We have to mention, Gary Cogill chose two winners in a couple of categories but Newy still beat Gary.

That would still hold true if the Oscar flub of the decade had been true and La La Land won best picture, since both Newy and Gary picked it to win.

Gary and Newy’s picks were neck and neck throughout, but Best Sound Mixing is where Newy correctly picked Hacksaw Ridge -- see below:

Best Picture

Newy: La La Land

Gary: La La Land

Winner: Moonlight

Best Director

Newy: La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Gary: La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Winner: La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Best Actor

Newy: Denzel Washington, Fences

Gary: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Winner: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

Newy: Emma Stone, La La Land

Gary: Emma Stone, La La Land

Winner: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Newy: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Gary: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Winner: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Newy: Viola Davis, Fences

Gary: Viola Davis, Fences

Winner: Viola Davis, Fences



Best Original Screenplay

Newy: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Gary: La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Winner: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Best Adapted Screenplay

Newy: Moonlight

Gary: Moonlight

Winner: Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Newy: Zootopia

Gary: Zootopia & Kubo and the Two Strings

Winner: Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

Newy: The Salesman

Gary: A Man Called Ove & Tony Erdmann

Winner: The Salesman



Best Documentary Feature

Newy: 13th

Gary: O.J.: Made in America

Winner: O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary Short Subject

Newy: The White Helmets

Gary: The White Helmet & Joe's Violin

Winner: The White Helmets

Best Cinematography

Newy: La La Land

Gary: La La Land

Winner: La La Land

Best Film Editing

Newy: La La Land

Gary: La La Land

Winner: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design

Newy: La La Land

Gary: La La Land

Winner: La La Land



Best Costume Design

Newy: Jackie

Gary: Jackie

Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Original Score

Newy: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Gary: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Winner: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song

Newy: "City of Stars" from La La Land

Gary: "City of Stars" from La La Land

Winner: "City of Stars" from La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Newy: The Jungle Book

Gary: The Jungle Book

Winner: The Jungle Book

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Newy: Star Trek Beyond

Gary: Star Trek Beyond

Winner: Suicide Squad

Best Sound Mixing

Newy: Hacksaw Ridge

Gary: La La Land

Winner: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Short Film - Animated

Newy: Piper

Gary: Piper & Pearl

Winner: Piper



Best Short film - Live Action

Newy: La femme et Le TGV

Gary: Timecode

Winner: Sing

Best Sound Editing

Newy: Hacksaw Ridge

Gary: Hacksaw Ridge & La La Land

Winner: Arrival

So what does Newy win? Originally it was pride in knowing he beat the movie critic, but Gary put together a swag bag of memorabilia from this year's Oscars, some free movie passes and a piece of the red carpet from the 2005 Academy Awards.Did we mention, Gary is a class act.

Best Looks From the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

So how did the rest of the NBC 5 team fare?

16 – Newy Scruggs

15 – Gary Cogill

13 – Katy Blakey

12 – Marc Fein

10 – Kristi Nelson

10 – Cory Smith

9 – Meredith Land

9 – Bianca Castro

8 – Kris Gutierrez

8 – Samantha Davies

7 – Deborah Ferguson

7 – Kristin Dickerson

5 – Johnny Archer

4 – David Finfrock

4 – Brian Curtis

4 – Rick Mitchell

Celebs Clink Glasses, Take Photos at Oscars Afterparties