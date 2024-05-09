Foodie 411: Steak and Ale's delay, Mixtitos Kitchen's struggles, the return of Crossroads Diner & expansion of Tacodeli

If you were waiting for Steak and Ale to return to Texas, you'll need to wait a little longer, meanwhile, patrons come to the rescue of a struggling East Dallas restaurant. Plus, there's an update on the return of Crossroads Diner in Plano and Tacodeli's plan to expand to Cowtown.

Steak and Ale was a legendary restaurant for more than 40 years, from 1966 to 2008. It's an iconic brand that started at Oak Lawn and Lemmon Avenues in Dallas. Steak and Ale's thing was it sold reasonably-priced prime rib in a restaurant that was classy but family-friendly. None of us have eaten at a Steak and Ale for more than 15 years, but a longtime restaurateur has made it a passion project to bring it back. DallasNews.com/Food previously reported that the first one in Texas would be in Grand Prairie, and while that still appears to be true. The plan in Texas is delayed and it looks more like Steak and Ale will reopen here in 2025.

Mixtitos is a Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant just north of Interstate 30 near Woodrow Wilson High School in Old East Dallas. The restaurant has been open since 2022 and isn’t selling enough food to pay the bills. Mixtitos Kitchen could close if sales don’t go up dramatically so a passionate group of neighbors are getting the word out and trying to save it. They've got until the end of the month to try to turn around the business.

Crossroads Diner, beloved for its sticky buns and pancakes, will open in Plano this fall after closing 4 years ago during the pandemic. Chef-owner Tom Fleming tells DallasNews.com/Food he signed a lease at Heritage Creekside, the development at Plano Parkway and Alma Road in south Plano

If you love breakfast tacos, Tacodeli announced this week it's opening its first restaurant in Tarrant County in the fall. Tacodeli will be at 4500 Hartwood Drive in Tanglewood, near Trader Joe’s. The Fort Worth location will be the 13th Tacodeli in Texas.

