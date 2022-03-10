Another shot of winter will be arriving early Friday morning in North Texas. A cold front will move across the area with falling temperatures and an increasing north wind.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Friday for areas mainly north and west of Dallas and Fort Worth. These locations have the highest potential for having some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect for Friday for the potential for northerly winds gusting up to 45 mph.

With temperatures in the 30s and strong winds, Friday will feel like the 20s all day. It will be a winter coat, hat and gloves day for sure.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Rain will develop around daybreak and expand through the morning. Where it is cold enough, mainly to the north and west of DFW, the precipitation will be in the form of brief freezing rain before transitioning to sleet and snow. Some slick travel is possible, especially on exposed, elevated surfaces such as bridges. Sleet and snow amounts will be less than a half-inch, although some locations along the Red River could see an inch on the grass.

For DFW, the rain will increase through the morning, mixing with some sleet and perhaps snow. The winter mix will move east of the area by late afternoon. Amounts will be light and most roads in DFW will be wet as temperatures should remain above freezing and ground temperatures will be relatively warm.

Friday night will clear out and it will be quite cold. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s. The day will be sunny with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Expect a bigger warm up Sunday into next week.