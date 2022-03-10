Even though the sun has been shining, road crews and emergency management officials have been busy watching and planning for another round of winter weather.

A lot of road pre-treatment has been done.

Denton County Office of Emergency Management Director Eric Hutmacher said now it's all about coordinating resources and waiting.

"Should there be anything that needs to be treated in real-time, so to speak, in any kind of hot spots due to convective systems that move through the county and drop a little bit, maybe more winter precipitation than other areas, we'll be ready for that as well," Hutmacher said.

Texas Department of Transportation has pre-treated roads with a brine solution. Crews focused primarily on areas in Denton, Collin, and Rockwall counties and northern Dallas County.

TxDOT said managed lanes will remain open.

"We plan as of now to keep those open,” Kendall Kirkham Sloan said. “Of course, if the forecast does change significantly then we can always adjust our plans. Our crews are already on standby making more brine."

The NTTA has also done the work ahead of any winter precipitation. Now they are waiting to see what comes.

"We'll have crews in place ready to not only react to what's going on but just to patrol and look for any trouble spots that may pop up," North Texas Tollway Authority spokesperson Michael Rey said.

Crews have done their part. Now they are asking drivers to do theirs.

"Even though the roadways may be pre-treated, they can still sometimes freeze or have slick spots on them. so just drive to the conditions and dress accordingly," Hutmacher said.

