Winter Storm Winds Down

The winter storm that affected much of West and Northwest Texas, and brought a mix of rain and snow to parts of North Texas, started to wind down Wednesday night.

There could still be a bit of rain mixed with snow in parts of East Texas overnight Wednesday, but accumulations are not expected.

The parts of West and Northwest Texas that received the heaviest snow will have the highest chance of slippery roads overnight. In Dallas-Fort Worth, roads will generally be dry.

As the system moves east, clouds will decrease from west to east. It will be cold with low temperatures Thursday morning in the 20s and 30s. Where there is snow on the ground, to the west of DFW, some spots will fall into the teens. Thursday will be sunny, but cold, with high temperatures in the 40s.