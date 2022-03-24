Wildfire Threat Increases This Weekend

The combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity will provide the ingredients for an elevated risk of wildfires in North Texas in the coming days.

An early springtime heatwave is forecast as we head into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures Saturday will be near 80 degrees. Sunday, highs will be in the mid-80s and by Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s.

For areas west of Interstate 35W, highs could be in the low to mid-90s.

These warm temperatures will be in place with some gusty southwesterly winds and very low humidity levels. The humidity level west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area could be in the teens.

This all brings a concern for wildfires over the weekend.

Saturday, there is an elevated risk for fires along and west of I-35W.

The threat increases to a critical level Sunday for far western parts of North Texas.

It will be very important to avoid any outdoor burning this weekend. Also, refrain from activities that could start a fire.

Do not throw lit cigarettes on the ground

Do not drag tow chains on the ground

Do not park over tall grass

Do not leave a campfire unattended

This concern may carry over into the start of the workweek, but the chance for rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.